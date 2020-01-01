Radio Logo
An alternative radio, communitary, social, which has 60 programs in the air and broadcasts 24 hours by air.
Buenos Aires, Argentina / Talk, Society, Culture
An alternative radio, communitary, social, which has 60 programs in the air and broadcasts 24 hours by air.
About FM La Tribu

An alternative radio, communitary, social, which has 60 programs in the air and broadcasts 24 hours by air to reach the entire City of Buenos Aires and the whole world through internet. Some of the topics to be treated in the air of the Tribe are: human rights, social movements, cultures and communities, gender, work, workers / as, peasantry, agrobusiness model, indigenous peoples, students, solidarity economy and consumption responsible, among others. Furthermore, this radio broadcast production of independent artists in different expressions, musical, graphic, film or theater.

Station website

