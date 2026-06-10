About Enter Zagreb

About Enter Zagreb

About Enter Zagreb

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Do you want to wake up with the latest hits from pop to have a great start? Listen to what your heart desires and turn on the popular station Enter Zagreb for the age group 25-34. The position no. 808 on our top list is occupied by Enter Zagreb. The aim of this radio is to keep the listeners well entertained. Enter Zagreb's focus is on music, so you won't miss a single hit. The language is in Croatian.

