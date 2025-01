Listen to CVFM Radio in the App (36,319) (250,152) Save favorites Alarm Sleep timer Save favorites Alarm Sleep timer Download for free in the App Store Download for free in the Play Store

CVFM Radio add Embed CVFM Radio is an exciting community focused station, offering a broad spectrum of music and speech programmes for our listeners.

MiddlesbroughUnited Kingdom80sHitsEnglish

About CVFM Radio CVFM Radio is an exciting community focused station based in Middlesbrough, offering a broad spectrum of music and speech programmes for our listeners.

Station website