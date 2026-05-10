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Cruise FM

Hits
Cruise FM
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Listen to the best Hits music on Cruise FM from Tokoroa.

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EnglishWaikatoNew ZealandHits
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Generated: 10/5/2026 - 11:42:43 PM
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