Need a great start to the day with the latest hits from pop? Listen to what your heart desires and turn on CJFM Virgin Radio Montreal 96. It is ranked no.

About CJFM Virgin Radio Montreal 96

102 Virgin Radio - Montreal's #1 Hit Music Station. Need a great start to the day with the latest hits from pop? Listen to what your heart desires and turn on CJFM Virgin Radio Montreal 96. It is ranked no. 1728 on our top list from our listeners. The aim of this program is to keep the listeners supplied optimally. No matter if information or music, on CJFM Virgin Radio Montreal 96 you get everything you need. It is presented in English.