About BackyardBend Internet Radio

About BackyardBend Internet Radio

About BackyardBend Internet Radio

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BackyardBend Internet Radio is local radio streamed to your smart phone, laptop, and other devices. If you collect albums vs. songs…if you go deep into music…then you’re going to love this radio station! From Elvis and Aretha to the present, we’ve scoured the libraries of Rock n’ Roll, Blues, Folk, Soul and more for deep tracks, unique tracks, rare demos, and live recordings. Our on-air hosts are live, local, and free from the constraints of commercial radio. BackyardBend Internet Radio is a labor of love for us. We hope you enjoy it and invite you to share your music gems with us. Let’s create an incredible radio station together.

