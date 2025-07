From the Dominican Republic, we play the best Latin beats & Tropical hits mix spiced up with today's global #Pop & #EDM Remixes.

Listen to AIR Romana Radio - Canal de música latina, Tropical 100 Bacharengue and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Get the free radio.net app Stations and podcasts to bookmark

Stations and podcasts to bookmark Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth

Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth Supports Carplay & Android Auto

Supports Carplay & Android Auto Many other app features Open app