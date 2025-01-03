Powered by RND
Radio Stations80s Hitradio
Listen to 80s Hitradio in the App
Listen to 80s Hitradio in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

80s Hitradio

Radio 80s Hitradio
(4)
HeemskerkNetherlands80sEnglish

Similar Stations

About 80s Hitradio

Do you still remember Nik Kershaw, Howard Jones, Alison Moyet,Sidney Youngblood or prince's 1999? Do you like airchecks from DB96.2 (Decibel Radio in the 80s) in Amsterdam, de Top 40 and Curry en Van Inkel. Do you love to hear the commercials of the 80s and like the Jingles from Counterpoint FM or Focus 103? You think 7 inches is too short and love 12 inch or more! Go back to your memories and enjoy 24 hours a day non-stop hits from the eightees with in the weekends non-stop Rock, soul and dutch music and we are presenting a Top 40 Hitlist from a date in the 80s. Listen to 80s Hitradio, Broadcasting Live from Amsterdam Holland and go back to your memories!

Station website

Listen to 80s Hitradio, 80s Top Hits Radio and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

More stations from North Holland

Top podcasts

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.9.5 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/1/2025 - 2:33:43 AM