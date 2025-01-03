About 80s Hitradio

Do you still remember Nik Kershaw, Howard Jones, Alison Moyet,Sidney Youngblood or prince's 1999? Do you like airchecks from DB96.2 (Decibel Radio in the 80s) in Amsterdam, de Top 40 and Curry en Van Inkel. Do you love to hear the commercials of the 80s and like the Jingles from Counterpoint FM or Focus 103? You think 7 inches is too short and love 12 inch or more! Go back to your memories and enjoy 24 hours a day non-stop hits from the eightees with in the weekends non-stop Rock, soul and dutch music and we are presenting a Top 40 Hitlist from a date in the 80s. Listen to 80s Hitradio, Broadcasting Live from Amsterdam Holland and go back to your memories!

