Your Last Meal with Rachel Belle

Margaret Cho: Spam Musubi

Margaret Cho has been a standup comedian for four decades (since she was 14 years old!) but she also LOVES to cook and collects specialty cookware and gadgets – she has her very own mochi machine! Her last meal takes us to Hawaii, where Spam is so popular it's even served at McDonald's. But here on the mainland, Spam is often stigmatized. Robert Koo, author of Dubious Gastronomy: The Cultural Politics of Eating Asian in the USA, walks us through the complicated history of the world's favorite canned ham. True food fanatics appreciate the highs and the lows; they can equally enjoy caviar and Cap'n Crunch, and Margaret is no different. Margaret shares her strangest cravings, and listeners call in to talk about theirs.