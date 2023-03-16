Your Last Meal with Rachel Belle

YOUR LAST MEAL is a James Beard Award finalist for Best Podcast hosted by National Edward R. Murrow award-winning reporter Rachel Belle. Each episode Rachel ask... More
Pod Swap: FOOD with Mark Bittman + David Sedaris
It's a pod swap! This week I'm bringing you an episode of Food with Mark Bittman and Mark is sharing an episode of Your Last Meal with his listeners.
Mark Bittman is the prolific author of 30 cookbooks, he wrote about food for the New York Times for 30 years and he was once a guest on Your Last Meal!
This week you'll hear his conversation with another prolific writer, one of America's favorite humor essayists, David Sedaris. Davis tells Mark about his Jello habit, what his dad used to wear (or, rather, didn't wear) to the family dinner table, and much more. Mark's podcast is delightful and I'm excited for you to have a listen!
5/11/2023
35:52
Taylor Dayne: A Big Brunch
Taylor Dayne blasted onto the pop/dance scene in 1987 with her first big single, “Tell It To My Heart,” and over the last 35 years she's released seventeen Top 20 singles, earned three grammy nominations and an American Music Award.
This Long Island girl loves her brunch, a meal that makes her nostalgic for the bagel and lox she shared with her family, as a kid, on Sunday mornings.
Did you know brunch has feminist roots? We explore that history + host Rachel Belle interviews the co-owner of one of her favorite places on Earth: Russ & Daughters, a 110 year old appetizing shop in NYC’s lower east side, famous for selling classic Jewish brunch items like bagels, lox and whitefish salad.
4/27/2023
28:15
Rachel Bloom: New York Pizza + Pasta + Three Desserts
Business doesn’t always mix with pleasure, but for comedic actor and writer Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Reboot), Olive Garden left a big, saucy mark on both her personal and professional life, popping up on her award-winning TV show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and in her last meal!
Host Rachel Belle calls up Marilyn Hagerty, a 96 year old newspaper columnist, to talk about the viral Olive Garden review she wrote for the Grand Forks Herald. A review that earned her a book deal with Anthony Bourdain!
And Rachel Bloom shares which Hollywood award shows have the best/worst food & her appreciation for public school home ec!
Get tickets to her live show, Death, Let Me Do My Special.
Get tickets to a LIVE taping of YLM podcast at Crosscut Festival May 5, 2023! Listeners get 50% off VIP Tickets (the taping is a VIP event) with the code FOOD at checkout!
4/13/2023
27:01
Margaret Cho: Spam Musubi
Margaret Cho has been a standup comedian for four decades (since she was 14 years old!) but she also LOVES to cook and collects specialty cookware and gadgets – she has her very own mochi machine!
Her last meal takes us to Hawaii, where Spam is so popular it’s even served at McDonald’s. But here on the mainland, Spam is often stigmatized. Robert Koo, author of Dubious Gastronomy: The Cultural Politics of Eating Asian in the USA, walks us through the complicated history of the world’s favorite canned ham.
True food fanatics appreciate the highs and the lows; they can equally enjoy caviar and Cap’n Crunch, and Margaret is no different. Margaret shares her strangest cravings, and listeners call in to talk about theirs.
3/30/2023
34:48
Salt & Straw Founders Kim & Tyler Malek: Swedish Pancakes & Dumplings in Sauerkraut
Cousins Kim and Tyler Malek opened Salt & Straw Ice Cream over a decade ago in Portland, Oregon, and from the very start they were scooping up unusual flavor combinations like pear & blue cheese and bone marrow with bourbon smoked cherries.
Tyler shares the WORST flavor he's ever made (hint: there was seafood involved) & they talk about Grandma Malek, the matriarch behind both of their last meals.
Food historian Sarah Lohman joins the show to talk about the history of ice cream (Black Americans played a huge role) and we'll learn about Staten Island's delightful Enoteca Maria, a restaurant staffed by a rotating crew of grandmothers who cook up dishes from their native countries.
YOUR LAST MEAL is a James Beard Award finalist for Best Podcast hosted by National Edward R. Murrow award-winning reporter Rachel Belle. Each episode Rachel asks a celebrity (Jewel, Isaac Mizrahi, John Waters, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Danny Trejo, etc) what they would choose to eat for their last meal. Then she consults with chefs and culinary anthropologists, ice cream scientists and hungry astronauts to uncover the history, science and culture of these dishes.