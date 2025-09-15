Scott "Tater" Lynd

This week on Working the Fright Shift, we’re joined by scare actor specialist and haunt industry legend Scott "Tater" Lynd, our featured Fear Architect with a scream resume that spans coast to coast. Known for his electrifying performances and uncanny ability to read a crowd, Tater has spent decades perfecting the art of the scare—whether he's lurking in the shadows or training the next generation of haunt performers. In our Horror Blueprint segment, we dissect the psychology behind the perfect scare and explore how timing, character, and chaos collide to create unforgettable moments. Then, in Echoes of the Past, Tater and I swap stories from the fog—revisiting iconic scare zones, backstage antics, and the evolution of the scare actor as both artist and adrenaline engineer. Grab your mask and costume… time to clock in.