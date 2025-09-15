This week on Working the Fright Shift, we’re joined by special effects horror artist Michael "Rib" Ribagin, our featured Fear Architect whose twisted creations have haunted stages, scream parks, and nightmares alike. As a master of blood, latex, and illusion, Rib brings monsters to life with a sculptor’s eye and a mad scientist’s flair—blurring the line between reality and terror. In our Horror Blueprint segment, we peel back the skin (literally) on what makes visual fear so visceral. Then, in Echoes of the Past, I dig into the legacy of scare entertainment and how those gruesome inspirations shaped my own creative journey. Sharpen your fangs and cue the fog…
43:12
Scott "Tater" Lynd
This week on Working the Fright Shift, we’re joined by scare actor specialist and haunt industry legend Scott "Tater" Lynd, our featured Fear Architect with a scream resume that spans coast to coast. Known for his electrifying performances and uncanny ability to read a crowd, Tater has spent decades perfecting the art of the scare—whether he's lurking in the shadows or training the next generation of haunt performers. In our Horror Blueprint segment, we dissect the psychology behind the perfect scare and explore how timing, character, and chaos collide to create unforgettable moments. Then, in Echoes of the Past, Tater and I swap stories from the fog—revisiting iconic scare zones, backstage antics, and the evolution of the scare actor as both artist and adrenaline engineer. Grab your mask and costume… time to clock in.
42:57
Carly Caramanna
This week on Working the Fright Shift, we’re joined by travel and theme park connoisseur Carly Caramanna, our featured Fear Architect with a passport full of haunted thrills. As a respected journalist and expert in immersive entertainment, Carly has explored the globe’s most iconic scream destinations, offering insider insight into what makes a haunt truly unforgettable. In our Horror Blueprint segment, we break down the elements that elevate fear from fleeting to legendary. Then, in Echoes of the Past, I journey through the evolution of scare attractions—from fog-drenched midways to cinematic nightmares—and reflect on how those experiences shaped my own creative path. Buckle up, thrill-seekers…
40:57
Lisa Morton
This week on Working the Fright Shift, we’re joined by Halloween scholar and scream-season sage Lisa Morton, our featured Fear Architect. As an acclaimed author and historian, Lisa has penned definitive works on the origins, evolution, and cultural impact of Halloween, making her one of the genre’s most trusted voices. In our Horror Blueprint segment, we explore how folklore and fear intertwine to shape the stories that haunt us. Then, in Echoes of the Past, we trace the spine-tingling lineage of scare experiences—from ancient rituals to modern haunts—and how those ghostly roots continue to influence my own creative work. Light your jack-o’-lantern and settle in… the shift starts now.
44:32
Jon Cooke
In this week’s Working the Fright Shift, we welcome legendary haunt visionary Jon Cooke as our featured Fear Architect—a creative force behind Plague Productions and a driving influence in the evolution of immersive horror. Known for crafting bone-chilling experiences that blend theatrical storytelling with visceral scares, Jon shares his journey from scare actor to industry trailblazer. In our Horror Blueprint segment, we dissect the psychology of fear and explore the emotional architecture behind unforgettable frights. Then, in Echoes of the Past, we unearth the haunted history of scare attractions and reflect on how those eerie echoes shaped my own creative path. Tune in… if you dare.