Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsMusicWorking Drummer
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Working Drummer
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Working Drummer

Working Drummer
MusicMusic InterviewsArtsPerforming Arts
Working Drummer
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 520
  • 520 - Adam Gust: Somatic Drummer, The Addiction to Tension, The Connection Between Emotion and Muscle Memory
    Adam Gust is the world's first Polyvagal-Informed professional drummer. Using his performance experience and knowledge of nervous system science, Adam has created the Somatic Drummer - a unique combination of science, wellness, and drumming. Adam's 'Science of the Groove' was the first talk about the Vagus Nerve to appear on TED.com, exploring how drummers sync their brains and bodies to find their 'groove,' a feedback loop between intention and action. Conducting workshops at top institutions like USC and Musicians Institute, Adam teaches how resourcing our nervous system optimizes wellness and musical performance. In this episode, Adam talks about: Assessing and diagnosing Matt’s stress injury and how Adam’s knowledge is applied The addiction to tension that we can acquire The connection between emotion and motor learning aka muscle memory Recognizing that the joy of playing drums is priority one Link to "Tuning Your Nervous System" Link to Adam's Master Class Link to Basic Bow Staff technique ⁠Here's our Patreon⁠ ⁠Here's our Youtube⁠ ⁠Here's our Homepage
    --------  
    1:17:49
  • 519 - JT Bates: Recording for Taylor Swift, the Minneapolis Scene, Making Your Identity Cumulative
    Growing up in a musical family gave JT an early start into sound and rhythmic exploration. He set on the path to becoming a working musician while playing in his father’s big band as a teen. Over the years he remained steeped in the improvised music scene, both as a performer and presenter. As a session drummer JT has appeared on Grammy record of the year “Folklore” (Taylor Swift) as well as the follow up “Evermore”. Grammy nominated “s/t”(Bonny Light Horseman) as well as critically acclaimed records by Bon Iver, Big Red Machine, Cassandra Jenkins, The National, Maya Hawke, Ed Sheeran, and many others. In this episode, JT talks about: Getting opportunities to record for Taylor Swift and others through older, more localized relationships Going from deep in the jazz world to deep into electronic music Being. not just your own marketing department, but your own HR department Being a booker for a music venue in Minneapolis, and balancing modern metrics like social media following with old school legwork What insecurity causes us to do and not do How your identity as a drummer is cumulative, not compartmentalized ⁠Here's our Patreon⁠ ⁠Here's our Youtube⁠ ⁠Here's our Homepage
    --------  
    1:32:23
  • 518 - Sterling Campbell: Drumming for David Bowie, Touring with Cyndi Lauper, The B-52s
    Sterling Campbell was born and raised in New York City at a time when the music scene was rich with innovators like David Bowie, Peter Gabriel, Joni Mitchell and many others. Sterling would go on to work with David Bowie from 1992 until 2004. Other notable artist Sterling has worked for throughout his career include Cyndi Lauper, Duran Duran, Soul Asylum, Chic, Tina Turner, David Byrn and many others.  Since 2012, Sterling has been working and touring with the B-52s.  In this episode, Sterling talks about:  Reconnecting and touring with Cyndi Lauper  Physical demands of touring at 61 His early roots and meeting Dennis Davis in 1978 Events that shape us, our drumming and music  Adapting to the new tech of the day in the 80’s David Bowie’s creative process and sense of humor Recording remotely on an electronic kit Here's our Patreon Here's our Youtube Here's our Homepage
    --------  
    1:34:38
  • 517 - J Rod Sullivan: Playing with Janet Jackson, Adjusting to the Bigger Gig
    In 2006, J-rod uploaded his first Youtube video, receiving positive feedback that reinforced his belief in using his musical talent to educate and inspire others. Committed to honing his craft, J-rod enrolled in the Atlanta Institute of Music, graduating in 2012, and later joined The 4 Korners band in 2013. With a growing online community of over 700K+ followers, J-rod’s brand transcends his talent, drawing in aspiring and talented musicians with his style, methods, and dedication.Currently serving as the drummer for Janet Jackson, Jeffrey Osborne, and The 4 Korners, J-rod continues to make waves in the music industry through his passion and dedication. Adapting to his first big pop gig coming from the jazz fusion world Being told to go for it “in show mode” for his audition video Adjusting to the smaller box of a pop gig and still finding ways to be himself How this live gig is improving his session playing Learning to navigate the infrastructure of a big tour Ways to have the compensation conversation Here's our Patreon Here's our Youtube Here's our Homepage
    --------  
    1:03:51
  • 516 - Jorge Palacios: Drumming for Rick Springfield, Making Real Connections, Balancing Local and Touring Gigs
    Jorge Palacios is an in demand drummer based in San Diego, California. He’s been the drummer for iconic rock star Rick Springfield since 2010. Other artists he’s worked with include Paul Young, Tommy Tutone, Sammy Hagar, The Mustard Seeds and many others. In this episode, Jorge talks about: Embracing different genres Balancing local and touring gigs Making real connections Drumming for Rick Springfield  What he learned working cartage in L.A. Drumming for Sammy Hagar  Bringing the energy ⁠Here's our Patreon⁠ ⁠Here's our Youtube⁠ ⁠Here's our Homepage
    --------  
    1:29:19

More Music podcasts

Trending Music podcasts

About Working Drummer

With 500 episodes and counting, Working Drummer Podcast is the source for those interested in what it’s like to be a professional drummer. Hosted by Matthew Crouse and Zack Albetta, Working Drummer covers it all with a dynamic range of pro drummers who represent many different genres and scenes. Each weekly interview features a different performer, sometimes with a less recognizable name, but always with an impressive and distinct body of work. This unique approach has garnered a loyal audience hungry for unfiltered stories about making a living as a musician today.
Podcast website
MusicMusic InterviewsArtsPerforming ArtsBusinessCareers

Listen to Working Drummer, The Joe Budden Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.3 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/4/2025 - 6:10:20 PM