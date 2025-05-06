520 - Adam Gust: Somatic Drummer, The Addiction to Tension, The Connection Between Emotion and Muscle Memory
Adam Gust is the world's first Polyvagal-Informed professional
drummer. Using his performance experience and knowledge of nervous
system science, Adam has created the Somatic Drummer - a unique
combination of science, wellness, and drumming. Adam's 'Science of the
Groove' was the first talk about the Vagus Nerve to appear on TED.com,
exploring how drummers sync their brains and bodies to find their
'groove,' a feedback loop between intention and action. Conducting
workshops at top institutions like USC and Musicians Institute, Adam
teaches how resourcing our nervous system optimizes wellness and musical
performance.
In this episode, Adam talks about:
Assessing and diagnosing Matt’s stress injury and how Adam’s knowledge is applied
The addiction to tension that we can acquire
The connection between emotion and motor learning aka muscle memory
Recognizing that the joy of playing drums is priority one
Link to "Tuning Your Nervous System"
Link to Adam's Master Class
Link to Basic Bow Staff technique
1:17:49
519 - JT Bates: Recording for Taylor Swift, the Minneapolis Scene, Making Your Identity Cumulative
Growing up in a musical family gave JT an early start into sound and rhythmic exploration. He set on the path to becoming a working musician while playing in his father’s big band as a teen. Over the years he remained steeped in the improvised music scene, both as a performer and presenter.
As a session drummer JT has appeared on Grammy record of the year “Folklore” (Taylor Swift) as well as the follow up “Evermore”. Grammy nominated “s/t”(Bonny Light Horseman) as well as critically acclaimed records by Bon Iver, Big Red Machine, Cassandra Jenkins, The National, Maya Hawke, Ed Sheeran, and many others.
In this episode, JT talks about:
Getting opportunities to record for Taylor Swift and others through older, more localized relationships
Going from deep in the jazz world to deep into electronic music
Being. not just your own marketing department, but your own HR department
Being a booker for a music venue in Minneapolis, and balancing modern metrics like social media following with old school legwork
What insecurity causes us to do and not do
How your identity as a drummer is cumulative, not compartmentalized
1:32:23
518 - Sterling Campbell: Drumming for David Bowie, Touring with Cyndi Lauper, The B-52s
Sterling Campbell was born and raised in New York City at a time when the music scene was rich with innovators like David Bowie, Peter Gabriel, Joni Mitchell and many others. Sterling would go on to work with David Bowie from 1992 until 2004. Other notable artist Sterling has worked for throughout his career include Cyndi Lauper, Duran Duran, Soul Asylum, Chic, Tina Turner, David Byrn and many others. Since 2012, Sterling has been working and touring with the B-52s.
In this episode, Sterling talks about:
Reconnecting and touring with Cyndi Lauper
Physical demands of touring at 61
His early roots and meeting Dennis Davis in 1978
Events that shape us, our drumming and music
Adapting to the new tech of the day in the 80’s
David Bowie’s creative process and sense of humor
Recording remotely on an electronic kit
1:34:38
517 - J Rod Sullivan: Playing with Janet Jackson, Adjusting to the Bigger Gig
In 2006, J-rod uploaded his first Youtube video, receiving positive feedback that reinforced his belief in using his musical talent to educate and inspire others. Committed to honing his craft, J-rod enrolled in the Atlanta Institute of Music, graduating in 2012, and later joined The 4 Korners band in 2013. With a growing online community of over 700K+ followers, J-rod’s brand transcends his talent, drawing in aspiring and talented musicians with his style, methods, and dedication.Currently serving as the drummer for Janet Jackson, Jeffrey Osborne, and The 4 Korners, J-rod continues to make waves in the music industry through his passion and dedication.
Adapting to his first big pop gig coming from the jazz fusion world
Being told to go for it “in show mode” for his audition video
Adjusting to the smaller box of a pop gig and still finding ways to be himself
How this live gig is improving his session playing
Learning to navigate the infrastructure of a big tour
Ways to have the compensation conversation
1:03:51
516 - Jorge Palacios: Drumming for Rick Springfield, Making Real Connections, Balancing Local and Touring Gigs
Jorge Palacios is an in demand drummer based in San Diego, California. He’s been the drummer for iconic rock star Rick Springfield since 2010. Other artists he’s worked with include Paul Young, Tommy Tutone, Sammy Hagar, The Mustard Seeds and many others.
In this episode, Jorge talks about:
Embracing different genres
Balancing local and touring gigs
Making real connections
Drumming for Rick Springfield
What he learned working cartage in L.A.
Drumming for Sammy Hagar
Bringing the energy
With 500 episodes and counting, Working Drummer Podcast is the source for those interested in what it’s like to be a professional drummer. Hosted by Matthew Crouse and Zack Albetta, Working Drummer covers it all with a dynamic range of pro drummers who represent many different genres and scenes. Each weekly interview features a different performer, sometimes with a less recognizable name, but always with an impressive and distinct body of work. This unique approach has garnered a loyal audience hungry for unfiltered stories about making a living as a musician today.