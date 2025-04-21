In this series from 2023-24, I go through the every one of Thelonious Monk's compositions in preparation for a marathon concert in October of 2024. The episodes start very informally, just as practice videos to document my own progress, and eventually evolve into lessons on each tune. To see video versions, go to Patreon and find "Work with Miles Okazaki."This is the last episode of the series.

About Work, with Miles Okazaki

This is a podcast version of Miles Okazaki's patreon channel. Okazaki is a guitarist and composer based in Brooklyn, NY. Season 1 (Monk, 65 episodes): How this podcast began: individual guitar studies of every composition by Thelonious Monk. These begin as practice videos without much talking and evolve into episodes on specific topics. Season 2 (Fall 2024, 48 episodes): A 12-part series on the subject of Symmetry, an 8-part series on Drum rudiments with the pick, and a 5-part series on the "Allegro Assai" from J.S. Bach's C major violin sonata. Other episodes include bebop standards "Donna Lee" and "Wail," a series on the chromatic scale, favorite books, listening sessions and exercises for the ear from my book "Fundamentals of Guitar." Season 3 (Winter 2024. 63 episodes): An 11-part series on Polyrhythms, a 7-part series on Charlie Christian's "Stompin at the Savoy" solo, a 4-part series on my song "Dog Star," the first "guided practice" episodes, close looks at the standards "Lush Life," "Hot House," and "Danny Boy," Bach on each Sunday, and listener questions. Note: a good number of episodes from this season are on sight reading, and only available as videos on Patreon.Season 4 (Spring 2024, in progress): A 7-part series on my tune "Kudzu," a 7-part series on the drum exercise "Paradiddle Johnnie," Monday meditations on one of the 351 shapes, Studies of Bach from the Well Tempered Clavier, Art of the Fugue, Musical Offering, and Mass in B minor, listener questions. Note: a good number of episodes from this season are on sight reading, and only available as videos on Patreon.----------To see the episodes in video form (including many not shown here), participate in discussions, and download accompanying maiterials, join on Patreon for $5 a month.