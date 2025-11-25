Powered by RND
Who Did What Now

  169. The Mystery of Little Egypt
    When the 1893 World's Fair hit Chicago, the city was aghast and excited by the dance du ventre that shimmied through the Streets of Cairo procession at the Great Columbian Exhibition. People clambered to see the woman who brought the belly dance to America, a performer that went by the name Little Egypt, but who was she and how did she influence American Burlesque for years to come..?
    55:29
  From the Vault - Frank Abagnale Jnr
    From the Vault, way back in 2023 I covered the life of one Frank Abagnale Jnr, a conman so sleek and sly that the FBI hunted him across the globe and his exploits were teh plot of the Stephen Spielberg movie, Catch Me If You Can. A story so wild and fantastical that it seemed to good to be true....
    54:45
  168. The Blackburn Cult
    In 1920s Los Angelos Mother May Otis Blackburn and her daughter Ruth Wiland Rizzio headed a cult that promised understandid, salvaion and so much hidden treasure, but the devout wouldn't be showered with riches and gold, instead they would live a life of secrecy, forced marriages, rituals and baking people in an oven.
    1:07:47
  The Gunpowder Plot
    Remember, remember the fifth of November, Gunpowder, Treason and Plot. I see no reason why gunpowder treason should ever be forgot.. Please enjoy this BONUS episode this Bonfire Night, the tale of Guy Fawkes who very early blew up parliament
    1:10:15
  167. The McDonalds Hot Coffee Case
    In the mid-nineties a woman made headlines all over the world bcause she sued McDonalds for having hot coffee... Now that seems ridiculous right? A ridiculous news story that turned an elderly woman into a laughing stock, a greedy instigator of "frivolous lawsuits" but behind he headline is the story of a reasonable woman with a reasonable request from a gluttonous corporation...
    48:18

About Who Did What Now

Whoever said history was boring obviously wasn't paying attention. Each week, join Katie Charlwood, history harlot and reader of books, as she delves into the people, places and events that make history a bit more interesting!
History

