169. The Mystery of Little Egypt
When the 1893 World's Fair hit Chicago, the city was aghast and excited by the dance du ventre that shimmied through the Streets of Cairo procession at the Great Columbian Exhibition. People clambered to see the woman who brought the belly dance to America, a performer that went by the name Little Egypt, but who was she and how did she influence American Burlesque for years to come..?From the Vault, way back in 2023 I covered the life of one Frank Abagnale Jnr, a conman so sleek and sly that the FBI hunted him across the globe and his exploits were teh plot of the Stephen Spielberg movie, Catch Me If You Can. A story so wild and fantastical that it seemed to good to be true....Hosted by Katie CharlwoodDonate to Los Angeles Regional Food BankBirthday Gift Vouchers: Playful Promises, WhatKatieDid, Buttress & Snatch (to [email protected]
