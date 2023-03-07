What Women Binge with Melissa Joan Hart is a female-centric review show where Melissa, her friend and co-host Amanda Lee, and their special guests get to chat a...
Melissa’s Life Changing Africa Adventure
On this exciting episode of What Women Binge, get ready to embark on a life-changing adventure with Melissa as she takes you on a thrilling journey to Africa! From the breathtaking Victoria Falls to exploring Zambia, brace yourself for an emotional and spiritual stories that will leave you inspired.
But that's not all! Prepare to be blown away as Melissa shares her incredible encounters with World Vision, a heartwarming organization dedicated to uplifting vulnerable families and children around the globe. Discover the transformative power of their work, spreading hope to those in need.
And guess what? While soaring through the clouds on her long flight back home, Melissa indulged in an epic binge extravaganza! Get ready for her exclusive recommendations on both new and classic TV and movies that will have you glued to your screen.
But wait, there's more! Join Amanda as she shares her newfound passion for rock collecting. And don't miss her insightful thoughts on all things pop culture, including the captivating film "Sound of Freedom," the new "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," and many other binge-worthy gems.
So, get ready for an unforgettable safari through Africa and beyond, as the What Women Binge team takes you on an exhilarating ride. Don't miss out on this captivating journey filled with love, laughter, and amazing moments. Grab your snacks, sit back, and let the binge-watching begin!
7/12/2023
1:12:59
The Best Patriotic Movies That Will Ignite Your American Spirit
🎙️Welcome to a special patriotic edition of "What Women Binge"! 🇺🇸 In this episode, we dive into the festive spirit of July 4th with a lineup that guarantees explosive entertainment! 💥We’re talking about some of our favorite American movies and TV shows, from American President to Apollo 13! 🎬 In the spirit of the Fourth of July, we'll discuss the importance of patriotism on and off screen, exploring how movies like Rudy can embody a sense of national pride. 🇺🇸 Plus, we'll share some delightful anecdotes about family, crafts, and Summertime traditions. ☀️Speaking of heroes, we'll transport you to a thrilling parade in Lake Tahoe before the July 4th celebrations! 🎆 We'll share the sights and sounds of kids on bikes, old cars, and even the surviving heroes from World War II, Vietnam, and Korea.
Get ready for an awe-inspiring helicopter flyover and a parachute jump over the lake! 🚁✨ So, don't miss this explosive episode of "What Women Binge"! Grab your favorite snacks, settle in, and let's celebrate the Fourth of July in true patriotic style!
7/3/2023
55:14
From Pink Power Ranger & Hallmark to RESIDENT EVIL?! Erin Cahill Tells All!
It's Morphin Time Again! 🦸♀️ Join us for an exclusive interview with the talented and versatile actress, Erin Cahill, as she takes us on an incredible journey through her career in entertainment. 🎬 From her iconic role as the Pink Time Force Power Ranger to her heartwarming performances in Hallmark movies and all those HALLMARK HUNKS. ❤️🎥 Erin Cahill has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. But now, she's diving headfirst into the world of RESIDENT EVIL, and we've got all the exciting details! 🧟♀️🔥
We also found out what Clarissa Can't Explain: ASMR! Hear about both of their incredible work in Africa 🌍, moving to Nashville during the pandemic 🏡😷, a special cat with a cute name 🐱, and that Melissa doesn't know Broadway AT ALL. 🎭
This interview is a must-watch for fans of Erin Cahill, Power Rangers enthusiasts, Hallmark movie lovers, and fans of the RESIDENT EVIL franchise. Get ready for an engaging conversation filled with insider stories, personal anecdotes, and a glimpse into the life of an incredibly talented actress. 🎙️🎥✨
6/28/2023
1:20:52
Dreams Come True: Lindsay Ell's Remarkable Life with Shania Twain and Hosting CGT
Immerse yourself in the incredible story of Lindsay Ell, the host of Canada's Got Talent, as she shares her awe-inspiring journey from being a devoted Shania Twain fan to touring alongside her idol. In this episode of "What Women Binge" with Melissa Joan Hart and Amanda Lee, we delve deep into Lindsay's remarkable rise to fame and the transformative power of chasing your dreams.
Prepare to be inspired as Lindsay reveals how her love for Shania Twain led to an unimaginable collaboration that forever changed her life. Join us for an unforgettable conversation that explores the intertwining paths of passion, perseverance, and the extraordinary moments that await those who dare to dream big. Get ready to witness the magic unfold as Lindsay Ell's story unfolds before your eyes.
6/21/2023
1:08:44
Warrior Workouts and Broken Noses: WWE's Sheamus
What Women Binge welcomes Nashville's favorite WWE Superstar, the one and only, Sheamus! We'll be talking about his journey to becoming the powerhouse wrestling icon that he is today, including his move to the United States from Ireland. We'll also get some exclusive insights into his decision to move from sunny Floriday to the funky, music-filled city of Nashville. Why Nashville, you ask? Well, it all comes down to a Christmas spent with fellow wrestling superstars Rusev and Lana, where Sheamus and his wife fell in love with the city's bustling energy and unique vibe. It's safe to say that Nashville has won his heart, and we're excited to see how it continues to inspire Sheamus in both his personal and professional life. Speaking of professional life, Sheamus has had quite the wild ride in the world of wrestling, including some daring, risk-taking in the ring that has led to some pretty gnarly injuries. From broken noses (yes, multiple!) to neck and shoulder injuries, it's clear that this wrestler is truly dedicated to his craft. But it's not all serious stuff in the ring - Sheamus also keeps it light and fun in his downtime. We'll be talking about his love for collecting unique items from his travels, including an amazing vinyl collection that he's accumulated during his matches all over the world. Plus, we'll get some insight into his thoughts on meeting fans - after all, he knows how important it is for them to have a great experience meeting their hero! We'll be getting the inside scoop on his favorite Nashville breakfast spot (you won't want to miss it!), and his unusual post-workout routine on an infrared sauna and cold plunge. Trust us, this is one "cool" way to recover from a tough day in the ring! So, strap in and get ready for a wild ride through the life and time of one of wrestling's biggest stars.
Don't forget to hit that subscribe button and ring the bell so you never miss an episode - we'll see you in the ring FELLA!
Check out Sheamus's Celtic Warrior Workout featuring Melissa - https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=eh6yg4OXgeA&t=0s
