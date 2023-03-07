Warrior Workouts and Broken Noses: WWE's Sheamus

What Women Binge welcomes Nashville's favorite WWE Superstar, the one and only, Sheamus! We'll be talking about his journey to becoming the powerhouse wrestling icon that he is today, including his move to the United States from Ireland. We'll also get some exclusive insights into his decision to move from sunny Floriday to the funky, music-filled city of Nashville. Why Nashville, you ask? Well, it all comes down to a Christmas spent with fellow wrestling superstars Rusev and Lana, where Sheamus and his wife fell in love with the city's bustling energy and unique vibe. It's safe to say that Nashville has won his heart, and we're excited to see how it continues to inspire Sheamus in both his personal and professional life. Speaking of professional life, Sheamus has had quite the wild ride in the world of wrestling, including some daring, risk-taking in the ring that has led to some pretty gnarly injuries. From broken noses (yes, multiple!) to neck and shoulder injuries, it's clear that this wrestler is truly dedicated to his craft. But it's not all serious stuff in the ring - Sheamus also keeps it light and fun in his downtime. We'll be talking about his love for collecting unique items from his travels, including an amazing vinyl collection that he's accumulated during his matches all over the world. Plus, we'll get some insight into his thoughts on meeting fans - after all, he knows how important it is for them to have a great experience meeting their hero! We'll be getting the inside scoop on his favorite Nashville breakfast spot (you won't want to miss it!), and his unusual post-workout routine on an infrared sauna and cold plunge. Trust us, this is one "cool" way to recover from a tough day in the ring! So, strap in and get ready for a wild ride through the life and time of one of wrestling's biggest stars. Don't forget to hit that subscribe button and ring the bell so you never miss an episode - we'll see you in the ring FELLA! Check out Sheamus's Celtic Warrior Workout featuring Melissa - https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=eh6yg4OXgeA&t=0s