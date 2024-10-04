Shelah Marie and Melissa Ifill explore how sisterhood and community can be the foundation for personal growth and transformation. From the power of collective spaces to the impact of the Curvy, Curly, Conscious movement, this episode is a testament to the strength we find in each other.

Feeling burned out and overwhelmed? You’re not alone. Shelah Marie and Madison Utendahl dive into the unique ways burnout impacts Black women and explore the life-changing benefits of unplugging. From their personal experiences with digital detoxes to creating your own mindful tech-use plan, this episode offers practical tips to help you reclaim your peace, recharge, and reconnect with yourself and the people who matter most.

Shelah Marie and Ericka Hart dive into the importance of sexual wellness, exploring how understanding your desires and boundaries can transform your relationship with intimacy. This episode offers real talk and expert advice on cultivating a healthy, fulfilling sex life. Want Shelah to answer your question? Record your question at: https://www.speakpipe.com/unruly and it could be featured on an upcoming episode.

Can your relationship with food—and cannabis—be transformative? Shelah Marie and Mennlay Golokeh Aggrey unpack the practice of mindful eating and how it can deepen your connection with food. They also tackle the misconceptions surrounding cannabis and explore its potential as a tool for intentional living. Packed with fresh insights and practical tips, this episode will leave you rethinking what’s on your plate—and in your stash. Want Shelah to answer your question? Record your question at: https://www.speakpipe.com/unruly and it could be featured on an upcoming episode.

How can your voice spark real change? Shelah Marie and EbonyJanice unpack the power of personal empowerment and how it fuels activism. From owning your story to using your platform for social justice, this episode shows how your voice can become a force for transformation. Want Shelah to answer your question? Record your question at: https://www.speakpipe.com/unruly and it could be featured on an upcoming episode.

About UNRULY WITH SHELAH MARIE

UNRULY is a weekly culture and wellness podcast hosted by Shelah Marie that delves into transformative conversations around self-love, acceptance, and holistic wellness. Each episode is a deep dive into various aspects of personal growth, featuring candid discussions with experts, influencers, and community members. The goal is to provide listeners with practical tools and inspiration to enhance their well-being and reclaim their true selves. The series is meant to serve as an extension and umbilical to Shelah Marie’s book “UNRULY.” Shelah Marie is an author, content creator, and women’s wellness influencer, helping disrupt the ideas that women should place themselves last or seek others’ approval in order to lead healthy, fulfilling lives. She is the founder of the Curvy, Curly, Conscious movement, author of Positive You , and has partnered with the United Nations and other humanitarian organizations to bring her Sustainable Theater Workshop to students around the world. She lives in Atlanta. For more, visit http://shelahmarie.com Want Shelah to answer your question? Record your question on: https://www.speakpipe.com/unruly and it could be featured on an upcoming episode