BONUS: Botched Bari
12/19/2025 | 3 mins.
We discuss Trump's threatened blockade of Venezuelan oil, the expanded Muslim ban, Bari Weiss's town hall with Erika Kirk, and the latest FBI sting operation.Congratulations to Dan for winning our first book giveaway! We'll be sending you our copy of Orisanmi Burton's Tip of the Spear.
Episode 7: Black Internationalism
12/16/2025 | 1h 19 mins.
Adom Getachew joins us to discuss self-determination, pan-Africanism, and the life and thought of Marcus Garvey. Check out Getachew’s book, Worldmaking After Empire, here.Adom Getachew is Professor of Political Science and Race, Diaspora & Indigeneity at the University of Chicago. She is the author of Worldmaking after Empire: The Rise and Fall of Self-Determination (2019) and co-editor, with Jennifer Pitts, of W. E. B. Du Bois: International Thought (2022). As part of a four-member curatorial team, she curated the exhibition Project a Black Planet: The Art and Culture of Panafrica and co-edited the accompanying catalogue. She is currently working on a second book on the intellectual origins and political practices of Garveyism. Her public writing has appeared in Dissent, Foreign Affairs, the London Review of Books, the Nation, the New York Review of Books, and the New York Times.We’re committed to independence and will never run ads or have institutional affiliations. That means we’re entirely listener funded.For $5, paid subscribers will get regular bonus episodes, which will usually be news roundups (but may also include bonus interviews). Paid subscribers will also have access to monthly livestreams, book giveaways, and Q&A. Most importantly, our paid subscribers help us keep this project going.Subscribe today at turbulencepod.substack.comFollow along on Twitter/X and Instagram @turbulence_podTheme: Eye for an Eye, Haram (2017)Art: Vivek Venkatraman This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit turbulencepod.substack.com/subscribe
BONUS: December Q&A Livestream
12/14/2025 | 3 mins.
In our first Q&A livestream, we were joined by Hassan from Episode 4: Sudan in the World System to answer questions about Salafism in the Sahel, Dubai influencers, Chinese foreign policy, developments in South Yemen, and more.
Episode 6: Lebanon and the Party of God
12/09/2025 | 1h 24 mins.
Rania Khalek joins us to discuss the history of Hezbollah, Lebanon’s struggle for sovereignty in the face of US interference and Israeli aggression, and the country’s current political dilemmas. Watch Khalek’s documentary with Breakthrough News on Israel’s 2024 pager attacks here.Rania Khalek is an award-winning Lebanese-American journalist and host of Dispatches on Breakthrough News, where she investigates the global consequences of imperialism, war, and systemic oppression. With over a decade of frontline reporting from conflict zones and marginalized communities, her work has been featured in The Nation, The Intercept, Al Jazeera, FAIR, and The Electronic Intifada, where she served on the editorial board.X: @RaniaKhalek IG: @RaniaKhalekIn this episode, we mentioned the campaign to support one of our movement elders, Xinachtli (Alvaro Hernández), who is being killed by the Texas carceral system. X is the longest-held Indigenous political prisoner and has suffered over 23 years of his imprisonment in solitary confinement. Urgent action is needed to save his life.Sign up for the phone/email blast: bit.ly/xphoneblastSign the support letter: tinyurl.com/xsupportletterFor updates and to donate to Xinachtli’s campaign, visit their instagram page: @freexinachtlinow or website.We’re committed to independence and will never run ads or have institutional affiliations. That means we’re entirely listener funded.For $5, paid subscribers will get regular bonus episodes, which will usually be news roundups (but may also include bonus interviews). Paid subscribers will also have access to monthly livestreams, book giveaways, and Q&A. Most importantly, our paid subscribers help us keep this project going.Subscribe today at turbulencepod.substack.comFollow along on Twitter/X and Instagram @turbulence_podTheme: Eye for an Eye, Haram (2017)Art: Vivek Venkatraman This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit turbulencepod.substack.com/subscribe
BONUS: Dirty Laundry
12/05/2025 | 3 mins.
We discuss the death of Yasser Abu Shabab, Netanyahu's corruption charges, the upcoming Houthi invasion of the Golan Heights, Hegseth's double tap, and Trump's racist tirade against Somalis.
Turbulence