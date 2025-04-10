Powered by RND
Totally 80s and 90s Recall
  • Hysteria - Def Leppard (1987)
    In this episode, we dive deep into one of the most iconic and meticulously produced rock albums of the 1980s — Def Leppard’s Hysteria. Released in 1987, this monster record took over the airwaves with a perfect blend of hard rock swagger, pop hooks, and groundbreaking production. We break down the story behind the album’s creation — from Rick Allen’s triumphant return after losing his arm, to Mutt Lange’s obsessive studio perfectionism, to the chart-topping singles that turned Hysteria into a global phenomenon. Tune in as we discuss: The long, dramatic journey of recording Hysteria How the band reinvented rock with layers of sound and vocal harmonies The stories and meanings behind songs like Hysteria, Love Bites, Animal, and Pour Some Sugar On Me Our favorite deep cuts and hot takes from the tracklist Whether you’re a diehard Leppard fan or new to their sound, this episode is a full-throttle ride through one of rock’s boldest and most ambitious albums   Pandora: https://pandora.app.link/iq8iShjXOLb   Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/totally-80s-and-90s-recall/id1662282694    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/11dk5TUoLUk4euD1Te1EYG?si=b37496eb6e784408    Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/1960c8f9-158d-43ac-89a6-d868ea1fe077/totally-80s-and-90s-recall    YouTube Podcasts: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLH9lGakNgCDZUkkHMUu88uXYMJu_33Rab&si=xo0EEVJRSwS68mWZ   Contact Us: Website: https://totally80s90srecall.podbean.com/  Email: [email protected] LinkTree:https://linktr.ee/80s90srecall
    1:25:43
  • Playlist of the 1980s
    The 80s were a great time for music, perhaps even the greatest. From innovations in technology, like synthesizers and drum machines to memorable hooks and big 80s production the 80s were next level iconic. The music of the 80s spread across so many genres and styles it pretty much gave everyone something great to listen to. If you were into pop, rock, hip hop, synth dance pop, alternative or just about anything the 80s had it right there waiting for you. This week, Dave and Rob take turns selecting a song from each year in the 80s for the other host. We’ll see which one knows the other's musical tastes better and enjoy some of the best songs of the 80s along the way. This playlist, once completed, will serve as your reminder of how great and diverse the 80s really were. So crank up the nostalgia and those emotional memories of being a kid as we head back to the era of Reagan, big hair and Just Say No to put together an awesome playlist from the 1980s.   Pandora: https://pandora.app.link/iq8iShjXOLb Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/totally-80s-and-90s-recall/id1662282694  Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/11dk5TUoLUk4euD1Te1EYG?si=b37496eb6e784408  Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/1960c8f9-158d-43ac-89a6-d868ea1fe077/totally-80s-and-90s-recall  YouTube Podcasts: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLH9lGakNgCDZUkkHMUu88uXYMJu_33Rab&si=xo0EEVJRSwS68mWZ   Playlists: Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6Ix2HJCSk1pfxkVWZKvRDC?si=ljGhcMysTHGhkOmzD3i_Pg  Apple: https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/1980s-playlist/pl.u-11zB9EgiZmL1YD?ls Amazon: https://music.amazon.com/user-playlists/6709f85489494e08b4eaae9dcaa1f342sune?marketplaceId=ATVPDKIKX0DER&musicTerritory=US&ref=dm_sh_gte6Io9NDnRbetcyunNN3pqaR   Contact Us: Website: https://totally80s90srecall.podbean.com/  Email: [email protected] LinkTree:https://linktr.ee/80s90srecall
    1:23:50
  • Empire Records (1995)
    This week we dive into the cult classic from 1995, Empire Records. This dramedy is set over the course of a single day at an independent record store in the mid 90’s. The store is staffed by an eclectic group of teenagers and young adults all dealing with their own problems while trying to save the store from being turned into a corporate Music Town. Dave, Rob and Kurt will rewatch this 90s classic and see if it still holds up and is as funny as when it first came out. From the characters to the plot to the killer soundtrack and music in the movie, Empire Records is a great snapshot of life for young folks in 1995. So Damn The Man, Save the Empire and hang out with us on Rex Manning Day as we avoid dwelling on anything sad or problematic as we hang out with Joe, Lucas, A.J., Corey, Gina, Deb, Warren and the rest as we get a sugar high with Empire Records.   Pandora: https://pandora.app.link/iq8iShjXOLb Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/totally-80s-and-90s-recall/id1662282694  Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/11dk5TUoLUk4euD1Te1EYG?si=b37496eb6e784408  Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/1960c8f9-158d-43ac-89a6-d868ea1fe077/totally-80s-and-90s-recall  YouTube Podcasts: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLH9lGakNgCDZUkkHMUu88uXYMJu_33Rab&si=xo0EEVJRSwS68mWZ   Contact Us: Website: https://totally80s90srecall.podbean.com/  Email: [email protected] LinkTree:https://linktr.ee/80s90srecall 
    1:36:34
  • 90s Top Albums Vol. 2
    Whether it was grunge, hip-hop or pop albums shaped the identity of entire generations. They weren’t just music, there were statements, lifestyles and defining moments. Unlike today where you can access songs as a single streaming item, listening to an album in the 90s became an entire experience. Albums would have intro tracks, interludes, deep cuts and secret songs that you’d only find by listening to the whole record. This week, Dave and Rob look back at some popular albums that were released in the 90s and discuss some of the best music off of each and how they felt and still feel about each one. Some of the albums we both loved, some we both didn’t and a couple we may be split on, but we’ll have lots of fun going over it anyway. So whether it was the joy of going to the record store to get that album you’d been waiting for, going through the record bargain bins or borrowing a copy from someone else, albums in the 90s were a great experience that unfortunately will not be lived through again.    Pandora: https://pandora.app.link/iq8iShjXOLb Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/totally-80s-and-90s-recall/id1662282694  Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/11dk5TUoLUk4euD1Te1EYG?si=b37496eb6e784408  Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/1960c8f9-158d-43ac-89a6-d868ea1fe077/totally-80s-and-90s-recall  YouTube Podcasts: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLH9lGakNgCDZUkkHMUu88uXYMJu_33Rab&si=xo0EEVJRSwS68mWZ   Playlists: Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/12DJYHJmJxgzPrCaiPyyrv?si=pPoURxhhQ0Om0UPzrJNTAg  Apple: https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/90s-album-songs-vol-2/pl.u-aZb0apZtV4ar0B?ls Amazon: https://music.amazon.com/user-playlists/9de03b23f584473fb4df71f236321b28sune?marketplaceId=ATVPDKIKX0DER&musicTerritory=US&ref=dm_sh_g3q8jK5pGcrkhckPxL2ILyvEj   Contact Us: Website: https://totally80s90srecall.podbean.com/  Email: [email protected] LinkTree:https://linktr.ee/80s90srecall   
    1:37:01
  • 1980s Cover Songs
    Singers and groups have always been inspired by the music that came before them. In the 80s, many of these artists found key success by recording other bands or songwriters material or what is called a Cover. So why do musicians cover songs instead of writing their own? Well a variety of reasons as it turns out, tribute to influences, reaching a wider audience, live performance appeal, TV and film soundtracks, being directed by a studio or simply wanting to share a song that they may love. This week Dave and Rob look at some monster 80s songs that turned out, to their surprise, to be covers of previously recorded material. They’ll go through the background and where the songs came from, and ultimately decide if the cover or the original was better. Ultimately, covering a song allows artists to connect with their audience in a whole different way, and sometimes propel them into superstardom. Whether through nostalgia or reinvention, covers can make us remember back to a song we liked, and allow us to like it even more as one of our favorite bands or singers re-records it.    Pandora: https://pandora.app.link/iq8iShjXOLb   Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/totally-80s-and-90s-recall/id1662282694    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/11dk5TUoLUk4euD1Te1EYG?si=b37496eb6e784408    Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/1960c8f9-158d-43ac-89a6-d868ea1fe077/totally-80s-and-90s-recall    YouTube Podcasts: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLH9lGakNgCDZUkkHMUu88uXYMJu_33Rab&si=xo0EEVJRSwS68mWZ   Playlists:   Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0QwqXVf3tDXSE3NXHWSVAe?si=RZ7p8mKoQbW0iW-GFhm0Xw   Apple: https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/80s-covers/pl.u-11zB96bTZmL1YD?ls   Amazon: https://music.amazon.com/user-playlists/bcab9a0af72149429d8b10e3bc9b8ac5sune?marketplaceId=ATVPDKIKX0DER&musicTerritory=US&ref=dm_sh_hViMKJYZyRE6CMcUIbXobp9jq   Contact Us: Website: https://totally80s90srecall.podbean.com/  Email: [email protected] LinkTree:https://linktr.ee/80s90srecall 
About Totally 80s and 90s Recall

Join two Gen X dudes as they take a nostalgic look at all things 80s and 90s. From music and movies to television and pop culture, these friends of 35 years will take you on a trip back in time to review two of the most influential and awesome decades. Join them each week as they rewind back to the era of cassette tapes, big hair and Super Nintendo. New episodes drop every Tuesday.
