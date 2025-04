90s Top Albums Vol. 2

Whether it was grunge, hip-hop or pop albums shaped the identity of entire generations. They weren't just music, there were statements, lifestyles and defining moments. Unlike today where you can access songs as a single streaming item, listening to an album in the 90s became an entire experience. Albums would have intro tracks, interludes, deep cuts and secret songs that you'd only find by listening to the whole record. This week, Dave and Rob look back at some popular albums that were released in the 90s and discuss some of the best music off of each and how they felt and still feel about each one. Some of the albums we both loved, some we both didn't and a couple we may be split on, but we'll have lots of fun going over it anyway. So whether it was the joy of going to the record store to get that album you'd been waiting for, going through the record bargain bins or borrowing a copy from someone else, albums in the 90s were a great experience that unfortunately will not be lived through again.