Singers and groups have always been inspired by the music that came before them. In the 80s, many of these artists found key success by recording other bands or songwriters material or what is called a Cover. So why do musicians cover songs instead of writing their own? Well a variety of reasons as it turns out, tribute to influences, reaching a wider audience, live performance appeal, TV and film soundtracks, being directed by a studio or simply wanting to share a song that they may love. This week Dave and Rob look at some monster 80s songs that turned out, to their surprise, to be covers of previously recorded material. They’ll go through the background and where the songs came from, and ultimately decide if the cover or the original was better. Ultimately, covering a song allows artists to connect with their audience in a whole different way, and sometimes propel them into superstardom. Whether through nostalgia or reinvention, covers can make us remember back to a song we liked, and allow us to like it even more as one of our favorite bands or singers re-records it.
