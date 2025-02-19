Prequel to Horton Hears a Who! - The Voyage of the Dawn Treader Fan Reaction, Horton Hear's a Who! Preview
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader Fan Reaction
- Horton Hears a Who! Preview
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
You know, extraordinary things happen to extraordinary people. It's The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, and This Film is Lit.
Our next movie is Horton Hears a Who!
Prequel to The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader - Bridget Jones's Diary Fan Reaction
- Bridget Jones's Diary Fan Reaction
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader Preview
Bridget Jones's Diary
It is a truth universally acknowledged that when one part of your life starts going okay, another falls spectacularly to pieces. It's Bridget Jones's Diary, and This Film is Lit.
Our next movie is The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader!
Prequel to Bridget Jones's Diary - Chick Lit, A Series of Unfortunate Events Fan Reaction
- A Series of Unfortunate Events Fan Reaction
- Learning with TFIL: Chick Lit
- Learning with TFIL: Chick Lit
- Bridget Jones's Diary Preview
On _This Film is Lit_ we finally settle the score on one simple question… Is the book really better than the movie? Bryan has a film degree. He watches the movie but doesn't read the book. Katie has two English degrees, so she does things the right way and reads the book before we watch the movie. Prepare to be wowed by our expertise and charm as we dissect all of your favorite film adaptations and decide whether the silver-screen or the written word did it better. Turn it up, settle in, and get ready for spoilers because This Film is Lit.