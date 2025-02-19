Powered by RND
This Film is Lit

Bryan and Katie
  • Prequel to Horton Hears a Who! - The Voyage of the Dawn Treader Fan Reaction, Horton Hear's a Who! Preview
    - Patron Shoutouts - The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader  Fan Reaction - Horton Hears a Who! PreviewThe Steve Index: https://engineer-of-souls.github.io/thisfilmislit
    --------  
    43:51
  • The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
    You know, extraordinary things happen to extraordinary people. It's The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, and This Film is Lit. Let Me Sum Up Was That in the Book? Lost in Adaptation Better in the Book Better in the Movie The Movie Nailed It Odds and Ends Final Verdict Our next movie is Horton Hears a Who!
    --------  
    1:43:07
  • Prequel to The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader - Bridget Jones's Diary Fan Reaction
    - Patron Shoutouts - Bridget Jones's Diary Fan Reaction - The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader PreviewThe Steve Index: https://engineer-of-souls.github.io/thisfilmislit
    --------  
    46:13
  • Bridget Jones's Diary
    It is a truth universally acknowledged that when one part of your life starts going okay, another falls spectacularly to pieces. It's Bridget Jones's Diary, and This Film is Lit. Let Me Sum Up Was That in the Book? Lost in Adaptation Better in the Book Better in the Movie The Movie Nailed It Odds and Ends Final Verdict Our next movie is The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader!
    --------  
    1:41:54
  • Prequel to Bridget Jones's Diary - Chick Lit, A Series of Unfortunate Events Fan Reaction
    - Patron Shoutouts - A Series of Unfortunate Events Fan Reaction - Learning with TFIL: Chick Lit - Bridget Jones's Diary PreviewThe Steve Index: https://engineer-of-souls.github.io/thisfilmislit
    --------  
    58:56

About This Film is Lit

On _This Film is Lit_ we finally settle the score on one simple question… Is the book really better than the movie? Bryan has a film degree. He watches the movie but doesn't read the book. Katie has two English degrees, so she does things the right way and reads the book before we watch the movie. Prepare to be wowed by our expertise and charm as we dissect all of your favorite film adaptations and decide whether the silver-screen or the written word did it better. Turn it up, settle in, and get ready for spoilers because This Film is Lit.
