The Writer Files: Writing, Productivity, Creativity, and Neuroscience

How #1 NY Times Bestselling Author Ruta Sepetys Writes
#1 New York Times bestselling author, Ruta Sepetys, spoke to me about what she learned in the music industry, the secrets to strong, vivid writing, and her non-fiction debut YOU: THE STORY: A Writer’s Guide to Craft Through Memory.
Ruta Sepetys is the award-winning and internationally acclaimed, #1 New York Times bestselling author of historical fiction published in over sixty countries and forty languages. Her acclaimed “crossover” YA literature includes the Carnegie Medal-winning Salt to the Sea.
Her latest is the creative guide to writing, You: The Story: A Writer’s Guide to Craft Through Memory, which “... provides aspiring writers with a roadmap to crafting compelling stories by encouraging them to look inward and excavate their own memories in order to discover authentic voices and compelling details.”
In a starred review Booklist said of the book, “Part writing guide, part memoir, Sepetys’ fresh, fun handbook is all inspiration.”
In this file, Ruta Sepetys and I discussed:
What she learned about storytelling working in the music industry
Why she’s drawn to underrepresented stories and “history in hiding”
How to discover the Four Hs of the "excitement of life"
Her intensive research process for each book
Why writers need to examine their own lives for authenticity
And a lot more!
5/5/2023
33:39
How NY Times Bestselling Author J. Ryan Stradal Writes
New York Times bestselling author, J. Ryan Stradal, spoke to me about the unsurpassed passive aggressiveness of Midwesterners, writing about the restaurant industry during the pandemic, and his latest novel SATURDAY NIGHT AT THE LAKESIDE SUPPER CLUB.
J. Ryan Stradal is the award-winning and New York Times bestselling author of Kitchens of the Great Midwest and national bestseller The Lager Queen of Minnesota, named one of the year's best books by NPR, USA Today, Booklist, and many others.
His latest novel is Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club, described as “... a sharp and poignant tale of a couple from two different restaurant families in rural Minnesota – one has inherited her grandparents’ old-fashioned supper club, and the other is heir to a chain of homestyle diners (known for putting those supper clubs out of business).” The book was named An Amazon Best Book of April 2023.
New York Times bestselling author Roxane Gay said of the novel, “This is a perfect book.” And in a starred review, Kirkus called it, “A loving ode to supper clubs, the Midwest, and the people there who try their best to make life worth living.”
J. Ryan Stradal has also worked extensively in TV, story editing and producing shows for VH-1, MTV, ABC, FOX, TLC, A&E, Discovery, and History. Working primarily for Original Productions from 2008 to 2014, he was the senior story producer on “Deadliest Catch” and “Ice Road Truckers” and a supervising producer on "Storage Wars," and “Storage Wars: Texas.”
In this file, J. Ryan Stradal and I discussed:
What it was like during the sunset of the halcyon days at MTV and VH1
Producing a popular reality TV show in the Canadian Arctic
How he wrote a novel in the margins of editing Storage Wars
The unique dining experience of a Midwestern supper club
Why writers need to ditch perfection
And a lot more!
4/28/2023
32:42
How NY Times Bestselling Author Chanel Cleeton Writes
New York Times bestselling author, Chanel Cleeton, spoke to me about her passion for exploring Cuban-American identity via women's perspectives throughout history, how she plots her popular historical fiction, and her latest novel THE CUBAN HEIRESS.
Chanel Cleeton is the New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of Reese Witherspoon Book Club pick Next Year in Havana, as well as instant New York Times bestsellers When We Left Cuba, and The Last Train to Key West.
Her most recent historical fiction entry is The Cuban Heiress, described as a novel inspired by true events that “ … follows two women whose lives become intertwined during a fateful journey upon the S.S. Morro Castle—a luxury cruise liner that caught fire and sank on its way from Havana to New York in September 1934”
Booklist wrote of the book, “Nothing is what it seems in Cleeton's latest gripping historical novel.... Handsome con men, clever thieves, desperate rebels, and our valiant heroines all convene on this elegant but doomed ocean liner. Cleeton includes vivid details about the mysterious final voyage of the Morro Castle and provides further reading about this historic disaster.”
In this file Chanel Cleeton and I discussed:
How she turned a law degree into a writing career
Why every writer needs to write a terrible first book
The research process of a book-a-year writer
Exploring lesser known events shaping Cuban-American culture
How her characters speak to her in her daily life
Why writers need to dig deep to overcome rejection
And a lot more!
4/21/2023
30:27
How #1 NY Times Bestselling Author Bonnie Garmus Writes
#1 New York Times bestselling author, Bonnie Garmus, spoke to me about the evolution of her craft, how her protagonist changed her life, getting blurbed by Stephen King, and the never-ending book tour for her lauded debut LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY.
Bonnie Garmus is a copywriter, creative director, and author of the #1 New York Times bestselling novel, Lessons in Chemistry, named a Best Book of the Year by The New York Times, Washington Post, NPR, Oprah Daily, Entertainment Weekly, and Newsweek.
The book introduced the main character, “Elizabeth Zott, a headstrong, gifted chemist in 1960s California whose career takes a detour when she becomes the unlikely star of a beloved TV cooking show.”
BuzzFeed wrote of the book, “A kicky debut, this book tackles feminism, resilience, and rationalism in a fun and refreshing way.” And Stephen King called it, “witty, sometimes hilarious…the Catch-22 of early feminism.”
In this file Bonnie Garmus and I discussed:
How her copywriting career supported her fiction writing
Why courses will never make you a writer
Plotters vs Pantsers and why she can't write from an outline
Overcoming a fear of the blank page
Why writing a synopsis is one of The Circles of Hell
Getting a phone call from Academy Award Winner Brie Larson
And a lot more!
4/14/2023
30:33
How NY Times Bestselling Author Gregg Hurwitz Writes
New York Times and #1 internationally bestselling author, Gregg Hurwitz, spoke with me about why all writing is a process of self-discovery, how to humanize a trained assassin, and the latest Orphan X thriller, THE LAST ORPHAN.
Gregg Hurwitz is an award-winning and internationally bestselling author of 23 thrillers including the ORPHAN X series. He has been published in 33 languages, and the Los Angeles Times called him “... a thriller giant."
He is also a NY Times bestselling comic book writer, having penned stories for AWA (Knighted and the critically acclaimed anthology NewThink), Marvel (Wolverine, Punisher) and DC (Batman, Penguin).
His eighth Orphan X novel is The Last Orphan, the ongoing series featuring The Nowhere Man, “Evan Smoak, a man with skills, resources, and a personal mission to help those with nowhere else to turn. He’s also a man with a dangerous past.”
#1 NY Times bestselling author Meg Gardiner said of the book, "Just when I thought the Orphan X novels couldn’t get any better, Gregg Hurwitz takes the series to an even higher level. The Last Orphan is pulse-pounding, heart-stopping, and thought-provoking.”
Gregg Hurwitz has written screenplays and TV scripts for many of the major studios and networks, has published poetry, numerous academic articles on Shakespeare, and has taught fiction writing at USC.
In this file Gregg Hurwitz and I discussed:
The reason he never took a creative writing class
Why Orphan X is the culmination of his career
Plot as character in motion
How every writer’s voice is as distinctive as a fingerprint
Writing Batman vs Bruce Wayne and villains vs antagonists
Grabbing a bourbon with William Faulkner
And a lot more!
About The Writer Files: Writing, Productivity, Creativity, and Neuroscience
Kelton Reid studies the habits, habitats, and brains of a wide spectrum of renowned writers to learn their secrets of productivity and creativity. Tune in each week to learn how great writers keep the ink flowing, the cursor moving, and avoid block. Explore our archives at writerfiles.fm to find interviews with notable guests that include bestselling authors John Scalzi (Old Mans War), Greg Iles (Natchez Burning), Jay McInerney (Bright Lights, Big City), Kevin Kelly (founder of WIRED magazine), Emma Donoghue (Oscar Nominee for Room), Maria Konnikova (The Confidence Game), Andy Weir (The Martian), Dan Buettner (The Blue Zones), Austin Kleon (Steal Like an Artist), Daniel Pink (When), and serial guest hosts: neuroscientist Michael Grybko, journalist Adam Skolnick, and short story writer Robert Bruce.