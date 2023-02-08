Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Winners Circle in the App
Listen to The Winners Circle in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTV & Film
The Winners Circle

The Winners Circle

Podcast The Winners Circle
Podcast The Winners Circle

The Winners Circle

The Winner's Circle
add
A few years ago, Derrick Levasseur and Cody Calafiore teamed up to create one of the greatest alliances of all time. Now after winning the show a couple of time...
More
TV & FilmAfter Shows
A few years ago, Derrick Levasseur and Cody Calafiore teamed up to create one of the greatest alliances of all time. Now after winning the show a couple of time...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 162
  • S3 Ep157: Big Brother 25 ET Special | What you MISSED & Best Moments!
    On this episode of The Winners Circle Derrick and Cody discuss the 25 season ET special on Big Brother. We'd like to thank this weeks sponsors of the episode MANSCAPED & HELLO FRESH. Manscaped.com/winnerscirlce for 20% off and free shipping Hellofresh.com/winnerscircle50 use code winnerscircle50 for 50% off Shop our gear! --  https://www.bonfire.com/welcome-to-the-winners-circle/ https://www.bonfire.com/tiff-tweets-quote-one160/ https://www.bonfire.com/the-winners-circle-with-tiffany-mitchell/ Follow us on Instagram! -- @WinnersCircleCast Follow Derrick on instagram @DerrickLevasseur, Cody @CodyCalafiore, and Tiffany @AbsoutelyGorgreous100
    7/30/2023
    43:31
  • S3 Ep156: Big Brother 25 Special Announcment and Cast Rumors
    On this episode of The Winner's Circle Derrick and Cody discuss the Big Brother 25 Special that is going to be showing on CBS July 26th and discuss some rumors from social media about the cast. We'd like to thank this weeks sponsors of the episode MANSCAPED and FACTOR Winner's Circle listeners can enjoy discounts at the links below. www.manscaped.com/winnerscircle for 20% off and free shipping www.factormeals.com/winnerscircle50 and use code WinnersCircle50 for 50% off
    7/23/2023
    30:55
  • S3 Ep155: The Greatest of all Time (Reality Edition) | Who's Made The Cut?
    On this episode of The Winner's Circle Derrick and Cody talk about the cast of the new reality show 'The Goat'. What reality stars are on the cast and when will it be streaming? 
    6/29/2023
    23:58
  • S3 Ep154: Big Brother Start Date Pushed?! - Here's Why.
    On this episode of The Winner's Circle Derrick and Cody discuss the move by CBS to push back the start date of the Big Brother season. HUGE THANKS to this weeks sponsors Factor_ . Get 50% off your first box by using code winnerscircle50 when you go to www.factor.com/winnerscircle50 Shop our gear! --  https://www.bonfire.com/welcome-to-the-winners-circle/ https://www.bonfire.com/tiff-tweets-quote-one160/ https://www.bonfire.com/the-winners-circle-with-tiffany-mitchell/ Follow us on Instagram! -- @WinnersCircleCast Follow Derrick on instagram @DerrickLevasseur, Cody @CodyCalafiore, and Tiffany @AbsoutelyGorgreous100
    6/23/2023
    21:18
  • S3 Ep153: The Challenge on CBS | Cast Leaks | Hook Ups | & Speculation
    Click on the links below to get 50% off your first pair & receive your crazy offer for 24hrs only. Revel Resolve (similar to Revel Dan): https://glassesusa.me/winners_revelresolve Other pairs featured 👇🏽 Ottoto Arkush: https://glassesusa.me/winners_OttotoArkush Check out over thousands of styles at GlassesUSA.com 👇🏽 Eyeglasses: https://glassesusa.me/winners_eyeglasses Sunglasses:  https://glassesusa.me/winners_sunglasses On this episode of The Winner's Circle Derrick & Cody discuss social media leaks about The Challenge USA * Promo code is only applicable when the shopping cart is above $100. Other pairs I’m wearing 👇🏽 Revel Hendry: https://bit.ly/Winners_RevelHendry Ottoto Arkush: https://bit.ly/Winners_OttotoArkush Ray-Ban Justin: https://bit.ly/Winners_Ray-BanJustin Check out over thousands of styles at GlassesUSA.com 👇🏽 Eyeglasses: https://bit.ly/Winners_Eyeglasses Sunglasses: https://bit.ly/Winners_Sunglasses Shop our gear! --  https://www.bonfire.com/welcome-to-the-winners-circle/ https://www.bonfire.com/tiff-tweets-quote-one160/ https://www.bonfire.com/the-winners-circle-with-tiffany-mitchell/ Follow us on Instagram! -- @WinnersCircleCast Follow Derrick on instagram @DerrickLevasseur, Cody @CodyCalafiore, and Tiffany @AbsoutelyGorgreous100
    4/30/2023
    16:44

More TV & Film podcasts

About The Winners Circle

A few years ago, Derrick Levasseur and Cody Calafiore teamed up to create one of the greatest alliances of all time. Now after winning the show a couple of times, they're teaming up again to bring you their insight regarding CBS’s hit series, Big Brother. Every Friday after the live eviction they’ll be coming to you with a recap of the week, their opinions on the houseguest, and who’s in the best position to win the game. And they also want to hear from you! So get your questions ready and welcome to The Winner’s Circle..
Podcast website

Listen to The Winners Circle, How Rude, Tanneritos! and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Winners Circle

The Winners Circle

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store