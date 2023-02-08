A few years ago, Derrick Levasseur and Cody Calafiore teamed up to create one of the greatest alliances of all time. Now after winning the show a couple of time...
S3 Ep157: Big Brother 25 ET Special | What you MISSED & Best Moments!
On this episode of The Winners Circle Derrick and Cody discuss the 25 season ET special on Big Brother.
7/30/2023
43:31
S3 Ep156: Big Brother 25 Special Announcment and Cast Rumors
On this episode of The Winner's Circle Derrick and Cody discuss the Big Brother 25 Special that is going to be showing on CBS July 26th and discuss some rumors from social media about the cast.
7/23/2023
30:55
S3 Ep155: The Greatest of all Time (Reality Edition) | Who's Made The Cut?
On this episode of The Winner's Circle Derrick and Cody talk about the cast of the new reality show 'The Goat'. What reality stars are on the cast and when will it be streaming?
6/29/2023
23:58
S3 Ep154: Big Brother Start Date Pushed?! - Here's Why.
On this episode of The Winner's Circle Derrick and Cody discuss the move by CBS to push back the start date of the Big Brother season.
6/23/2023
21:18
S3 Ep153: The Challenge on CBS | Cast Leaks | Hook Ups | & Speculation
On this episode of The Winner's Circle Derrick & Cody discuss social media leaks about The Challenge USA
A few years ago, Derrick Levasseur and Cody Calafiore teamed up to create one of the greatest alliances of all time. Now after winning the show a couple of times, they're teaming up again to bring you their insight regarding CBS’s hit series, Big Brother. Every Friday after the live eviction they’ll be coming to you with a recap of the week, their opinions on the houseguest, and who’s in the best position to win the game. And they also want to hear from you! So get your questions ready and welcome to The Winner’s Circle..