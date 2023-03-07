Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Thing with Feathers: birds and hope with Courtney Ellis
The Thing with Feathers: birds and hope with Courtney Ellis

Podcast The Thing with Feathers: birds and hope with Courtney Ellis
The Thing with Feathers: birds and hope with Courtney Ellis
Courtney Ellis

Courtney Ellis
Stories, experts, and special guests on how birds help us keep looking up.
Leisure
Available Episodes

5 of 27
  • 27: Jocelyn Anderson on Bird Photography, Hand-Feeding, and Sandhill Crane Adoptive Parents
    Come learn from one of the most fabulous bird photographers out there - Jocelyn Anderson! From the woods and marshes of Michigan to perseverance in craft, we talk all things birds and hope. Links from Jocelyn's show: Jocelyn's website Jocelyn on Twitter Jocelyn on Facebook Jocelyn on Instagram Jocelyn on YouTube Free Birding & Ecology Resources ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Merlin Bird ID⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠E-Bird⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠iNaturalist⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Seek⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ The Thing with Feathers is birds, birding, and hope with an obsessive newbie birder and a wide range of experts and special guests. New episodes every Monday! Follow Courtney: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Website⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Our music is by Del Belcher. The Thing with Feathers is hosted and produced by Courtney Ellis. --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/courtney-ellis02/message
    7/17/2023
    39:33
  • 26: The Wisdom of Birds + Interfaith Conversations (Aaric Eisenstein, the Avian Rebbe)
    Courtney talks to author Aaric Eisenstein about his books of birding wisdom, his Jewish faith, and finding hope through interfaith dialogue. Links from Aaric's show: Aaric's books Aaric's website Twitter Facebook Free Birding & Ecology Resources ⁠⁠⁠Merlin Bird ID⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠E-Bird⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠iNaturalist⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠Seek⁠⁠⁠ The Thing with Feathers is birds, birding, and hope with an obsessive newbie birder and a wide range of experts and special guests. New episodes every Monday! Follow Courtney: ⁠⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠Website⁠⁠⁠ Our music is by Del Belcher. The Thing with Feathers is hosted and produced by Courtney Ellis. --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/courtney-ellis02/message
    7/10/2023
    47:12
  • 25: The NYTimes Summer Birding Project (Elaine Chen & Jenna Curtis)
    Let's count some birds! Join Jenna Curtis from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and Elaine Chen from the New York Times to learn about this important project, how you can help, and what they hope to learn. Links from this show: NYTimes Summer Birding Project ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Merlin Bird ID⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠E-Bird⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Other great eco-resources: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠iNaturalist⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Seek⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ The Thing with Feathers is birds, birding, and hope with an obsessive newbie birder and a wide range of experts and special guests. New episodes every Monday! Follow Courtney: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Facebook⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Website⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Our music is by Del Belcher. The Thing with Feathers is hosted and produced by Courtney Ellis. --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/courtney-ellis02/message
    7/3/2023
    20:45
  • 24: Living More Gently on the Earth (Kyle Meyaard-Schaap, Author + VP of the Evangelical Environmental Network)
    Courtney speaks with Kyle Meyaard-Schaap, an advocate for creation care who came to environmentalism through his faith. (Turns out it needn't be a partisan political issue! Who knew?) Learn where he's finding hope amidst some alarming climate news, small steps we can each take to live more gently on the earth, how to talk to friends and neighbors about stewardship, and the role of curiosity in tethering us to one another. Links from Kyle's show: Following Jesus in a Warming World Kyle's Website Free Birding & Ecology Resources ⁠Merlin Bird ID⁠ ⁠E-Bird⁠ ⁠iNaturalist⁠ ⁠Seek⁠ The Thing with Feathers is birds, birding, and hope with an obsessive newbie birder and a wide range of experts and special guests. New episodes every Monday! Follow Courtney: ⁠Twitter⁠ ⁠Facebook⁠ Instagram ⁠Website⁠ Our music is by Del Belcher. The Thing with Feathers is hosted and produced by Courtney Ellis. --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/courtney-ellis02/message
    6/26/2023
    42:18
  • 23: Rare Bird Alerts, Birding for a Living, and Yellow-Breasted Chats (Nate Swick, host of the ABA's American Birding Podcast)
    Courtney speaks with Nate Swick, digital content manager for the American Birding Association. Hear what first got him into birding, making a living with birds, the birds of Colombia, and what's coming up for the ABA. Plus: have you ever seen a yellow-breasted chat? Links from Nate's show: Nate at the ABA The American Birding Podcast Nate's Books: Birding for the Curious and a Field Guide to Birds of North Carolina The Yellow-Breasted Chat Free Birding & Ecology Resources ⁠⁠Merlin Bird ID⁠⁠ ⁠⁠E-Bird⁠⁠ ⁠⁠iNaturalist⁠⁠ ⁠⁠Seek⁠⁠ The Thing with Feathers is birds, birding, and hope with an obsessive newbie birder and a wide range of experts and special guests. New episodes every Monday! Follow Courtney: ⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠ ⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠ ⁠Instagram⁠ ⁠⁠Website⁠⁠ Our music is by Del Belcher. The Thing with Feathers is hosted and produced by Courtney Ellis. --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/courtney-ellis02/message
    6/19/2023
    48:58

About The Thing with Feathers: birds and hope with Courtney Ellis

Stories, experts, and special guests on how birds help us keep looking up.
The Thing with Feathers: birds and hope with Courtney Ellis

