The Thing with Feathers: birds and hope with Courtney Ellis

24: Living More Gently on the Earth (Kyle Meyaard-Schaap, Author + VP of the Evangelical Environmental Network)

Courtney speaks with Kyle Meyaard-Schaap, an advocate for creation care who came to environmentalism through his faith. (Turns out it needn't be a partisan political issue! Who knew?) Learn where he's finding hope amidst some alarming climate news, small steps we can each take to live more gently on the earth, how to talk to friends and neighbors about stewardship, and the role of curiosity in tethering us to one another. Links from Kyle's show: Following Jesus in a Warming World Kyle's Website Free Birding & Ecology Resources ⁠Merlin Bird ID⁠ ⁠E-Bird⁠ ⁠iNaturalist⁠ ⁠Seek⁠ The Thing with Feathers is birds, birding, and hope with an obsessive newbie birder and a wide range of experts and special guests. New episodes every Monday!