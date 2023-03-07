The Thing with Feathers: birds and hope with Courtney Ellis

Stories, experts, and special guests on how birds help us keep looking up.
27: Jocelyn Anderson on Bird Photography, Hand-Feeding, and Sandhill Crane Adoptive Parents
Come learn from one of the most fabulous bird photographers out there - Jocelyn Anderson! From the woods and marshes of Michigan to perseverance in craft, we talk all things birds and hope.
Links from Jocelyn's show:
Free Birding & Ecology Resources
7/17/2023
39:33
26: The Wisdom of Birds + Interfaith Conversations (Aaric Eisenstein, the Avian Rebbe)
Courtney talks to author Aaric Eisenstein about his books of birding wisdom, his Jewish faith, and finding hope through interfaith dialogue.
Links from Aaric's show:
Free Birding & Ecology Resources
Let's count some birds! Join Jenna Curtis from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and Elaine Chen from the New York Times to learn about this important project, how you can help, and what they hope to learn.
Links from this show:
NYTimes Summer Birding Project
7/3/2023
20:45
24: Living More Gently on the Earth (Kyle Meyaard-Schaap, Author + VP of the Evangelical Environmental Network)
Courtney speaks with Kyle Meyaard-Schaap, an advocate for creation care who came to environmentalism through his faith. (Turns out it needn't be a partisan political issue! Who knew?) Learn where he's finding hope amidst some alarming climate news, small steps we can each take to live more gently on the earth, how to talk to friends and neighbors about stewardship, and the role of curiosity in tethering us to one another.
Links from Kyle's show:
Following Jesus in a Warming World
Kyle's Website
Free Birding & Ecology Resources
6/26/2023
42:18
23: Rare Bird Alerts, Birding for a Living, and Yellow-Breasted Chats (Nate Swick, host of the ABA's American Birding Podcast)
Courtney speaks with Nate Swick, digital content manager for the American Birding Association. Hear what first got him into birding, making a living with birds, the birds of Colombia, and what's coming up for the ABA. Plus: have you ever seen a yellow-breasted chat?
Links from Nate's show:
Nate at the ABA
The American Birding Podcast
Nate's Books: Birding for the Curious and a Field Guide to Birds of North Carolina
The Yellow-Breasted Chat
Free Birding & Ecology Resources
