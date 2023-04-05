The Secret Life of Canada is a podcast about the country you know and the stories you don't. Join hosts Leah-Simone Bowen and Falen Johnson as they reveal the b... More
S5: The Forgotten War
Not all Canadian history happens in Canada. Over 70 years ago, nearly 30,000 Canadians volunteered to fight in the Korean War. It was the third-deadliest overseas conflict in our nation’s military history — so why is it often referred to as “The Forgotten War”?
In this episode, friend of the pod and producer Eunice Kim joins us as we learn what led to the conflict, why Canada got involved and the lasting impact of a war that technically never ended. Then, we learn how some Korean Canadians are making sure we never forget.
With guests Andrew Burtch, Sun Choung and Eunice Kim.
*Warning: this episode contains strong language and content.
5/4/2023
47:00
S5: Crash Course on a patty by any other name isn't a patty
In every part of the world a patty is just a patty, but in Toronto they are often called a "Jamaican Patty" and the why is connected to one of the weirdest stories ever.
We talk to Patty Vs. Patty director Chris Strikes to learn that in the early 80s inspectors from the Canadian department of Consumer and Corporate Affairs tried to fine store owners for selling patties under the name patty. A battle ensued and guess who won?
With guest Chris Strikes.
4/27/2023
11:52
S5: Crash Course on the Moose Jaw Tunnels
Deep below the city of Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan lies a network of tunnels from the past. The stories connected to them have turned the passageways into a major tourist attraction. But which ones are true? Were they really used as hiding spaces for Chinese laborers to escape the racism of the time? Did American gangsters like Al Capone actually use them to smuggle goods during Prohibition? Or were they simply built to move heating oil below buildings? With the help of a young listener named Leo, we grab our flashlights and head underground to try to find out fact from fiction, in the famed tunnels of Moose Jaw.
4/20/2023
11:34
S5: Jewish Montreal: A culinary history
How much history is contained in a meal, a restaurant or even a sandwich? Falen and Leah journey into the culinary history of Montreal’s Jewish community. We learn the backstory behind some of Montreal’s most iconic restaurants and why people are so passionate about the city’s bagels. Then, we look into cookbooks like “A Treasure for My Daughter” which has been a staple for many Jewish women in Montreal, providing recipes but also a guide on how to be the perfect Jewish woman. But what can you learn when you read between the ‘latkes’? With guest Andrea Eidinger.
4/13/2023
44:23
S5: Newfoundland, the one who almost got away
Confederation took place in 1867 but Newfoundland only joined Canada in 1949. We find out why the province held out for so long, what it all meant for the Indigenous people in Newfoundland and Labrador and what the colour of margarine had to do with it. With guest Caitlin Maura Hanrahan.
