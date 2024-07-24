We’ve reached the end of The Road - the one that leads our host Carmel back home and to the finale of our special 10 episode series. It is also Joni Mitchell’s 81st birthday. From Newport Folk Festival 2022 to the Hollywood Bowl on October 19, 2024, we’ve watched the remarkable comeback of our SHERO, and in the past ten weeks, we’ve heard from a group of artists who shared their roads to Joni with so much love and reverence that it was rare to end a conversation without tears.
We set out on this journey not only to celebrate Joni Mitchell, but also to explore the immense power of music and community to heal, unite, inspire and crack us wide open… which this experience certainly did.
For this final episode, Carmel talks to 7x Emmy award winning journalist and senior culture and senior national correspondent for CBS News, Anthony Mason. He tells us about his decision to get to Newport when he heard that Joni was going to be there in 2022; and camping out in an Airbnb during the festival, hoping that he’d get “the call.” When that call came and he was summoned to rehearsals at an old church at Fort Adams State Park, the site of the Newport Folk Festival, he knew that his patience had paid off. Anthony got 15 minutes with Joni and with that, he secured the first televised interview with her since her aneurysm in 2015. Anthony says that the experience of seeing Joni perform at Newport 2022 was “everything we’ve waited for and so much more.”
FInally, we hear from a listener that Carmel met on night two of the Hollywood Bowl Joni Jam shows. Our new friend, Cory Reeder, is an award-winning director, producer and screenwriter. The heartfelt story of his road to Joni leaves us, once again, in tears. He says that “Joni Mitchell is courage” and that “she is the hero that we need.” Cory says that he is forever grateful for living in this time of Joni. We can’t think of a better sentiment to end on.
It has been an honor and a privilege to have you on this journey with us.
--------
The SHERO of Her Own Story
The penultimate episode of the Road To Joni series packs in more conversations than any episode so far. As host Carmel Holt heads east toward home and the finale of the series on Joni’s 81st birthday, the throughline of “Both Sides Now” continues on with four artists whose creative path would have been very different if not for Joni Mitchell. Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath was introduced to Joni’s music at the age of 12 by her dad. They listened in the car on cassette until she knew the songs by heart. Amelia cites Joni’s freedom with her voice and her ability to talk openly about the challenges of living inside the music industry as core inspiration for her own creative journey. She tells Carmel that she thinks that the celebration of Joni should go on forever.
Multi-grammy award winning and nominated singer, songwriter and Tony award winning playwright and author Anäis Mitchell says that Joni is in the DNA of what she does as an artist. She talks about the impact of Hejira and the powerful example it set for her to witness a woman genius (Joni) doing it on her own terms. Anäis shares that she can relate deeply to the duality of “Both Sides Now” - how revisiting something in her 40s that was written in her 20s can mean something totally different.
Next we hear from Allison Russell about how her “Once & Future Sounds” set at the reemergence of Newport in 2021 came about, and how it led her to being on stage with Joni Mitchell the following year, as well as The Gorge in 2023, and most recently, at the Hollywood Bowl. She pinpoints hearing the clarinet in “For Free” for the first time as a pivotal moment that led her to playing clarinet with Joni as part of the Joni Jam.
Our final conversation in Episode 9 is with Grammy nominated Irish singer, songwriter, multi- instrumentalist Andrew Hozier Byrne, aka Hozier. He talks about how Joni’s music cracks open the hearts of anyone who listens to it… and we can attest that in this episode, even stories about Joni’s music will crack some hearts open. Andrew tells Carmel about a meeting with Brandi Carlile in LA that led him to Joni’s living room as part of an early Joni Jam. He emotionally tells the story of how Herbie Hancock started playing “Summertime” and Joni started singing along. He says about Joni, “It’s like being in the presence of something mythical.”
--------
There's STILL Nobody Like Joni Mitchell
This week’s episode comes to you in the afterglow of two sold out Joni Mitchell performances at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, where molecules were rearranged, hearts were broken wide open and 17,000 fans basked in her brilliance. Though she has a bit of FOMO over missing out on being part of the Joni Jam, this week’s first guest, Shawn Colvin, has plenty of Joni stories. After initially discovering Clouds as a teenager at church camp, Shawn found herself many years later recording her 2nd album at Joni’s house with Joni’s then-husband Larry Klein, and Episode 7 guests Béla Fleck and Bruce Hornsby. Shawn says that she learned everything she could from Clouds, including a percussive approach to guitar, and it set her on a path to a solo approach to performing and writing songs which would not have happened without Joni Mitchell. She tells host/producer Carmel Holt about her “big brother” relationship with Bruce Hornsby and how he helped her overcome the heartbreak of a terrible New York Times live show review by sharing a folder of his own scathing media clips, one of which called him a “gherkin” (UK speak for pickle). MUNA guitarist, multi-instrumentalist and writer Naomi McPherson grew up in a family of jazz musicians. Like several of our guests, their gateway to Joni Mitchell was Blue and then the fretless bass of Jaco Pastorius on Hejira locked them in. From there, they went hardcore into 70s and onward Joni while listening to cassette tapes of Turbulent Indigo, Night Ride Home and Miles of Aisles in their 1998 Honda Accord. Naomi says that they are still learning from Joni’s music and that because of her, they play exclusively in open tunings. They talk about how Joni’s music spans genres and how much sonic exploration there is to mine in her catalog - from folk to the jazz era to 80s pop influences. Naomi thanks Joni for her fearlessness and considers her to be the greatest songwriter of all time.
--------
She Was Right There With Us
The two guest interviews featured in Episode 7 with Bruce Hornsby and Béla Fleck were recorded back-to-back by host/producer Carmel Holt. As it turns out, the threads that connect the two artists to each other and to Joni, make the conversations a perfect pair. Joni's then-husband, Larry Klein, played bass on and co-produced several of her albums in the '80s and '90s. He would also bring the two guests in this episode closer to each other and to their shared SHERO, Joni.
Pianist and genre-blending musician Bruce Hornsby sings us through his Road to Joni, which includes Joni's first live album Miles of Aisles, a revelation that led him to devour her entire early catalogue, becoming a "complete Joni Mitchell devotee." In the 90's, Hornsby would go on to play on Shawn Colvin's second album, Fat City, produced by Larry Klein. Bruce ends by giving us a hint at a new project that he considers a "Paprika Plains"-like opus.
Banjo player and fellow breaker of genre-boundaries Béla Fleck's Road began with a birthday gift from his stepfather: a copy of Blue that he would wear out that summer. Béla recounts how "The Last Time I Saw Richard" taught him entirely new emotions as a teenager. Later on, he tells us how he, too, played on Shawn Colvin's album with Hornsby and Klein, and got to record in Joni's house. He also shares the story of a terrifying overnight hospital stay his son and family endured, where they played Night Ride Home on repeat to get them through.
--------
There Is More Freedom To Explore
For Episode 6, we continue a thread from last week as host Carmel Holt talks with three “boundary dweller” artists about their Roads To Joni. Each of our guests this week are visionaries who push beyond their comfort zone. They are producers, singers, songwriters and instrumentalists. Like Joni, they are multi-Grammy nominees and winners who do things on their own terms.
Grammy award winning artist Arooj Aftab spent her teenage years in Lahore, Pakistan listening to American folk music. She found Joni Mitchell’s Blue and from there she was “all in.” Arooj takes us through her guest DJ set that spans Joni’s earliest recordings through to her jazz-influenced and more contemporary work. She sites “Black Crow” from Joni’s 1976 album Hejira as having a powerful impact on her.
Singer-songwriter, guitarist, multi instrumentalist, producer and Grammy award winner Brittany Howard sees Joni as “someone who wouldn't let any confines stop her from expressing herself.” We would say the same about Brittany, who has not allowed herself to be defined by genre. She has explored pop, punk, lo-fi garage, glam and folk along her sonic path to her current album, What Now.
Finally, we meet up with three time Grammy award winning artist Annie Clark aka St. Vincent for a conversation in Minneapolis/St. Paul with Carmel and public radio station The Current in front of an audience of their members. Annie says that Hejira was the portal through which she fell in love with Joni. She credits Joni for being a trailblazer who makes only the music she wants to make. She says, “she did whatever the F she wanted and people were there for it, because it was just that good.”
SHEROES is proud to present The Road To Joni - a limited audio series and travelogue devoted to SHERO Joni Mitchell. Our first all-genders series will include interviews with artists and some non-musicians about their own roads to Joni Mitchell, where that road has led them, and how they see Joni’s artistic road as an influence on music and culture as we know it today.
In September host Carmel Holt will be embarking on a cross country road trip, stopping along the way in public radio markets where SHEROES Radio airs, with a destination of the Joni Jam at the Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA on October 19 & 20, 2024.
Ten weekly one-hour episodes will include: interviews, Road To Joni playlists, and a handful of live recorded events produced in partnership with radio affiliates. The first episode drops on September 6th, and the finale on Joni’s 81st birthday, November 7th.
This innovative new series will be hosted and produced by Carmel Holt, former on-air host, interviewer and Asst. Music Director at WFUV in New York City, creator / host / producer of the nationally syndicated radio show SHEROES Radio, the SHEROES Podcast, and the Webby-nominated Sonos Radio podcast SHEROES Mixtape Memoir.