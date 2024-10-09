You Might Also Like: The Confessions of Anthony Raimondi
In 1978, Pope John Paul I was found dead in his bed just 33 days after he was elected. The official story is that he suffered a fatal heart attack. But in the years since his death, some have claimed he was murdered to cover up crimes in the Vatican. The question of the Pope’s death has never been definitively answered, but there is one man who claims to know the truth. A man from one of New York City’s crime families who has deep ties to the Italian mafia. He was there the day of the Pope’s death and witnessed his murder firsthand. Or, at least, that’s what he says. His name is Anthony Raimondi, and these are his confessions.From USG Audio and Truth Media in association with Clockwork Films.For more episodes of The Confessions of Anthony Raimondi, visit here.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
32:55
6: Searching for Daniel
A private investigator says he has credible evidence that Daniel Yuen is still alive 15 years after he ran away from CEDU Running Springs. Credits:Jessica Grimshaw- For USG AudioJennifer Sears- For USG AudioJosh Bloch- Executive Producer, Host, ProducerKathleen Goldhar- Executive Producer, ProducerAmanda McPhillips- Executive ProducerStuart Coxe- Executive ProducerNathan Ament- Executive ProducerDavid McDougall- ProducerMedium Anonymous- ProducerTodd Nilssen- ProducerMax Miller- Associate ProducerMitchell Stuart- EditorBeth Karas- ResearcherArik Martin- TranscriberSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
39:55
5: Lots of Tough and Almost No Love
Investigative journalist Maia Szalavitz explains how tough love programs for teens grew into a billion dollar industry despite thousands of allegations of abuse and neglect.Credits:Jessica Grimshaw- For USG AudioJennifer Sears- For USG AudioJosh Bloch- Executive Producer, Host, ProducerKathleen Goldhar- Executive Producer, ProducerAmanda McPhillips- Executive ProducerStuart Coxe- Executive ProducerNathan Ament- Executive ProducerDavid McDougall- ProducerMedium Anonymous- ProducerTodd Nilssen- ProducerMax Miller- Associate ProducerMitchell Stuart- EditorBeth Karas- ResearcherArik Martin- TranscriberCourtesy of NBC News Archives See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
32:56
4: The Game
We investigate the links between CEDU and what some experts call America’s most dangerous cult.Credits:Jessica Grimshaw- For USG AudioJennifer Sears- For USG AudioJosh Bloch- Executive Producer, Host, ProducerKathleen Goldhar- Executive Producer, ProducerAmanda McPhillips- Executive ProducerStuart Coxe- Executive ProducerNathan Ament- Executive ProducerDavid McDougall- ProducerMedium Anonymous- ProducerTodd Nilssen- ProducerMax Miller- Associate ProducerMitchell Stuart- EditorBeth Karas- ResearcherArik Martin- TranscriberCourtesy of NBC News Archives SummarySee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
41:24
3: Tell It All
Former staff and residents of CEDU Running Springs take us inside the strange form of therapy practiced at CEDU based on peer pressure, verbal attack, and marathon transformational workshops. Credits:Jessica Grimshaw- For USG AudioJennifer Sears- For USG AudioJosh Bloch- Executive Producer, Host, ProducerKathleen Goldhar- Executive Producer, ProducerAmanda McPhillips- Executive ProducerStuart Coxe- Executive ProducerNathan Ament- Executive ProducerDavid McDougall- ProducerMedium Anonymous- ProducerTodd Nilssen- ProducerMax Miller- Associate ProducerMitchell Stuart- EditorBeth Karas- ResearcherArik Martin- TranscriberSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Hosted by journalist Josh Bloch (“Uncover: Escaping NXIVM”), THE LOST KIDS dives deep into the search for a missing teen, uncovering the dark and twisted business of tough-love programs for “troubled teens” and their ties to one of America's most dangerous cults.Credits:Jessica Grimshaw- For USG AudioJennifer Sears- For USG AudioJosh Bloch- Executive Producer, Host, ProducerKathleen Goldhar- Executive Producer, ProducerAmanda McPhillips- Executive ProducerStuart Coxe- Executive ProducerNathan Ament- Executive ProducerDavid McDougall- ProducerMedium Anonymous- ProducerTodd Nilssen- ProducerMax Miller- Associate ProducerMitchell Stuart- EditorBeth Karas- ResearcherArik Martin- Transcriber