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The Jon Krawczynski Show - Timberwolves Podcast

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BasketballSports
The Jon Krawczynski Show - Timberwolves Podcast
Latest episode

461 episodes

  • The Jon Krawczynski Show - Timberwolves Podcast

    Why LeBron's a possibility

    07/08/2026 | 41 mins.
    Jon Krawczynski on LeBron's choices, summer league, why Brown deal reminds him of KAT.

    From Aquarius Home Services Studio (www.aquariushomeservices.com/)

    Brought to you by Chu Vision Institute (www.chuvision.com/) Shepherd Goods & Lamb Chops (https://sglambchops.com/ - Promo Code: JonK20 for 20% off) TSR Injury Law (612-TSR-TIME or www.tsrinjurylaw.com) Lexus of Wayzata (Lexusofwayzata.com) Lexus of Maplewood (Lexusofmaplewood.com) Great Clips (www.greatclips.com)
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • The Jon Krawczynski Show - Timberwolves Podcast

    LaMelo and the King!

    07/02/2026 | 56 mins.
    Jon is joined by Mirin Fader for an in-depth conversation on LaMelo Ball before delving into the LeBron James intrigue.

    From Aquarius Home Services Studio (www.aquariushomeservices.com/)

    Brought to you by Chu Vision Institute (www.chuvision.com/) Shepherd Goods & Lamb Chops (https://sglambchops.com/ - Promo Code: JonK20 for 20% off) TSR Injury Law (612-TSR-TIME or www.tsrinjurylaw.com) Lexus of Wayzata (Lexusofwayzata.com) Lexus of Maplewood (Lexusofmaplewood.com)
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • The Jon Krawczynski Show - Timberwolves Podcast

    The LaMelo Ball Trade!

    06/25/2026 | 50 mins.
    Jon and special guest Dane Moore break down all of the angles of the Wolves' seismic trade for LaMelo Ball.

    From Aquarius Home Services Studio (www.aquariushomeservices.com/)

    Brought to you by Chu Vision Institute (www.chuvision.com/) Shepherd Goods & Lamb Chops (https://sglambchops.com/ - Promo Code: JonK20 for 20% off) TSR Injury Law (612-TSR-TIME or www.tsrinjurylaw.com) Lexus of Wayzata (Lexusofwayzata.com) Lexus of Maplewood (Lexusofmaplewood.com) Great Clips (www.greatclips.com)
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • The Jon Krawczynski Show - Timberwolves Podcast

    Wolves draft, trades...and KAT

    06/16/2026 | 42 mins.
    Jon talks Wolves' future, KAT's title, Ant, why Kyrie may not be in play, and Wolves' youngsters. Plus: Arena talk.

    From Aquarius Home Services Studio (www.aquariushomeservices.com/)

    Brought to you by Chu Vision Institute (www.chuvision.com/) Shepherd Goods & Lamb Chops (https://sglambchops.com/ - Promo Code: JonK20 for 20% off) TSR Injury Law (612-TSR-TIME or www.tsrinjurylaw.com) Lexus of Wayzata (Lexusofwayzata.com) Lexus of Maplewood (Lexusofmaplewood.com) Great Clips (www.greatclips.com)
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • The Jon Krawczynski Show - Timberwolves Podcast

    Wolves logo reveal

    06/08/2026 | 51 mins.
    Sam Mitchell, Joan Beringer, Rocco Zikarsky, CEO Matt Caldwell join Jon & Souhan at Target Center.

    From Aquarius Home Services Studio (www.aquariushomeservices.com/)

    Brought to you by Chu Vision Institute (www.chuvision.com/) Shepherd Goods & Lamb Chops (https://sglambchops.com/ - Promo Code: JonK20 for 20% off) TSR Injury Law (612-TSR-TIME or www.tsrinjurylaw.com) Lexus of Wayzata (Lexusofwayzata.com) Lexus of Maplewood (Lexusofmaplewood.com) Great Clips (www.greatclips.com)
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About The Jon Krawczynski Show - Timberwolves Podcast
The best basketball writer in Minnesota and a senior writer at The Athletic, Jon offers in-depth knowledge of the Timberwolves and Minnesota sports.
Podcast website
BasketballSports

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