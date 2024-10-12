Episode 4: The Mother of All Bank Scandals

With his marriage spiraling under the strain of his obsessions, Mark returns to the cutthroat New York art scene. His friends are worried – even discourage the move – but Mark is resolute. Soon, it appears his decision is paying off. He is finally gaining the recognition he craves, leading to exhibitions at prestigious venues like the Drawing Center in Manhattan and the Pierogi 2000 gallery in Brooklyn. His art is celebrated for its visually arresting maps of power, and he begins work on what will become known as his masterwork: a vast, 12 foot wide line drawing that maps 'the mother of all bank scandals': BCCI. Exposed for facilitating mass financial crime, BCCI held accounts for dictators and criminals alike – from Saddam Hussein to Osama Bin Laden and Colombia's Medellin Cartel. This drawing is the culmination of every other work Mark has ever done, a stunning unraveling of the dirtiest bank in the world. But, on the cusp of international success, the disaster strikes – and the very existence of the piece is threatened. This is episode four of The Illuminator: Art, Conspiracy, and Madness, a new series from Brazen, hosted by Ako Mitchell.