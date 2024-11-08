The Homestead Challenge Podcast | Suburban Homesteading, Gardening, Food From Scratch, Sustainable Living

Do you feel like you never have time to cook from scratch the way you want to? Tried diving into the homesteading lifestyle only to end up feeling burnt out? Ma...

Today I'm exploring how city homesteaders have a unique advantage when preparing for potential civil or economic unrest (whether you think that is really going to happen or not). From food preservation and sustainable gardening to practical resourcefulness and mindful homemaking, city homesteading fosters self-sufficiency, resilience, and adaptability—even without large land or livestock. Tune in to discover essential preparedness skills that every urban homesteader can rely on, and learn how to create a more secure, calm, and resourceful lifestyle in uncertain times. Whether you’re in a small apartment or suburban home, this episode is packed with insights for staying prepared in the modern world. https://thehomesteadchallenge.com/podcast-launch/

Choosing the right non-toxic fragrance for your home is confusing! I hope to simply the decision for you so you can make your own choice about candles and fragrances in your home! Links Mentioned: Instagram The Homestead Challenge Facebook Community Leave Feedback on the Show or Request a Topic

Oooo these are a few of my favorite things! While I will always recommend making items for wellness first, sometimes it is nice to treat yourself. You can't pour into your homestead from an empty cup! Join the Email List -> PRODUCTS MENTIONED 👉Get A​G1 here and get a year's supply of Vitamin D3+K2 and 5 free travel packs with your order. Zarbee's Baby Grape Cough Syrup Primally Pure Body Care Primally Pure (get $10 off!) Faithful Family Farmer Lymphatic Salve LMNT Red light therapy Kindle Oasis

To rake, or not to rake? Balancing a pretty lawn with saving the pollinators can be tricky, but I think you can have the best of both! Links Mentioned: Instagram The Homestead Challenge Facebook Community Leave Feedback on the Show or Request a Topic

About The Homestead Challenge Podcast | Suburban Homesteading, Gardening, Food From Scratch, Sustainable Living

Do you feel like you never have time to cook from scratch the way you want to? Tried diving into the homesteading lifestyle only to end up feeling burnt out? Maybe you’re not even sure where to start. Are you ready to navigate the world of homesteading in a way that suits your modern life? In this podcast, you will find modern and practical solutions for your suburban homestead. I’m here to dish out quick and straightforward homesteading tips and home management systems, all geared towards intentional living and finding contentment. If you’re itching to kick off your homesteading journey on your terms, bid farewell to overwhelm and guilt—you’re in the right spot. Hey friend. I’m Brittany. Crunchy mom and wannabe homesteader. I’ve been down the road of trying to learn all the homesteady things… and then I hit the burnout wall. Attempting to master every internet-suggested skill all at once led to wasted time and, let’s be honest, quite a bit of wasted money. But guess what? It doesn’t have to be an all-or-nothing ordeal. I’ve found a way to live out homesteading principles in my own modern style, letting go of some things and crafting a plan that sticks. And now, I’m here to guide you to do the same. If you’re ready to homestead in a way that meshes with your busy life— Join me and let’s make your homesteading goals a reality! Grab that sourdough starter from the back of your fridge, it’s time to rise. https://thehomesteadchallenge.com