The Disappearances of Lydia Fountayne

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8 episodes
- Never trust a Fountayne, especially when he's trying to help.
Cast in order of appearance:
Newsreader - Thom Coffyn
#Famdin Cameo - Camilla Rhodes-Alexandrite
Researcher Cameo - Sina Rüdel
Dr. Conrad - Rachel Callagher
Balthazar Fountayne - Max Newland
Miles Fountayne - Adam Mac
Dee Rivers - Magenta Geist
Ethan Rivers - Tom Harison
Droplet Conspiracy Video - Jinzee
Melody - Chaz Helmommete
Partridge - Erenya
Quinn Carlisle - Rebecca Forsyth
Lilah Carlisle - Emma Skinner
Ramirez - Andrew Sherman
Colby - Riley Hopkins
Carole Rivers - Audrey Silvermann
SERENA - Moira Daykin
C.A.T.- Nora Broz
Miranda Ryan - Robyn King
Griggs - Dead Eye Daisy
SOUND DESIGN BY: Vivian Wheeler
MASTERING BY: Vivian Wheeler
DIRECTED BY: Sarah McClintock
WRITTEN BY: Thom Coffyn
PRODUCED BY: Nina Gonzalez, Sarah McClintock, Thom Coffyn
SCRIPT EDITORS: Audrey Silverman, Nina Gonzalez, Sarah McClintock
SOUNDSCAPE: Mellow Code
- We here at the Fountayne Foundation cannot emphasize enough how important it is that you do not allow yourself any sympathy for the cube. Don't you have enough to worry about?
Cast in order of appearance:
Lydia: Laura Keegan
Kuro: Emory Daye
Conrad: Rachel Callagher
Balthazar: Max Newland
Griggs: Dead Eye Daisy
Seraphina: Tazziii
Alexi: Grant
Miles: Adam Mac
Miranda: Robyn King
Leo: A.V. Nobellium
Crow Messenger: Izzy Krystobal
Victoria: Manda Whitney
SOUND DESIGN BY: Dallas Welk
MASTERING BY: Vivian Wheeler
DIRECTED BY: Sarah McClintock
WRITTEN BY: Thom Coffyn
PRODUCED BY: Nina Gonzalez, Sarah McClintock, Thom Coffyn
SCRIPT EDITORS: Audrey Silverman, Nina Gonzalez, Sarah McClintock
SOUNDSCAPE: Mellow Code
- Lydia might be lost somewhere beneath the all-seeing gaze of a hateful moon, with no hope of rescue and nothing to eat save roots, grubs, and lightly-toasted books, but at least she has someone to talk to...
Cast in order of appearance:
Ethan: Tom Harrison
Lydia: Laura Keegan
Dee: Magenta Geist
Kuro: Emory Daye
Old Man: Daniel Orejon
Miles: Adam Mac
Balthazar: Max Newland
Victoria: Manda Whitney
Miranda: Robyn King
Conrad: Rachel Callagher
Singer: Stephanie Mattos
Crowley: Marvin Dee
Seraphina: Tazziii
SOUND DESIGN BY: Dallas Welk
MASTERING BY: Vivian Wheeler
DIRECTED BY: Sarah McClintock
WRITTEN BY: Thom Coffyn
PRODUCED BY: Nina Gonzalez, Sarah McClintock, Thom Coffyn
SCRIPT EDITORS: Audrey Silverman, Nina Gonzalez, Sarah McClintock
SOUNDSCAPE: Mellow Code
- Did Miles Fountayne set a library on fire last night? Dee thinks so, but the Rivers siblings still need his help if want to find Lydia again. Can they trust what the enigmatic uncle says? Can they even trust the evidence of their own eyes?
Cast in order of appearance:
Carole: Audrey Silverman
Ethan: Tom Harrison
Dee: Magenta Geist
Melody: Chaz Helmommete
Partridge: Erenya
Alexi: Grant
Balthazar: Max Newland
Train Announcer: Maldwyn Giannakodimos
Newsreader: Thom Coffyn
Mayor Ward: Nora Broz
Carlo Fiorelli: Daniel Fernandez
Ramirez: Andrew Sherman
Colby: Riley Hopkins
Lieutenant: Jorge Betancourt
Trinculosa the Jester Sovereign: Sky Sengnaryvong
Barista: Elena Cordero
Seraphina; Tazziii
SERENA: Moira Daykin
Lilah: Emma Skinner
Miles: Adam Mac
Sawyer: János Kapuvári
Miranda: Robyn King
Griggs: Dead Eye Daisy
SOUND DESIGN BY: Vivian 'Wheels' Wheeler
MASTERING BY: Vivian Wheeler
DIRECTED BY: Sarah McClintock
WRITTEN BY: Thom Coffyn
PRODUCED BY: Nina Gonzalez, Sarah McClintock, Thom Coffyn
SCRIPT EDITORS: Audrey Silverman, Nina Gonzalez, Sarah McClintock
SOUNDSCAPE: Mellow Code
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About The Disappearances of Lydia Fountayne
After her parents' sudden disappearance, a bookish teenager and her weird friends struggle to survive the feud over her mysterious supernatural inheritance.Podcast website
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