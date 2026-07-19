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The Disappearances of Lydia Fountayne

McClintock & Coffyn
DramaFiction
The Disappearances of Lydia Fountayne
Latest episode

8 episodes

  • The Disappearances of Lydia Fountayne

    S1:E6 – A Crimes Plan for Crimes

    07/19/2026 | 47 mins.
    Never trust a Fountayne, especially when he's trying to help.

    Cast in order of appearance:

    Newsreader - Thom Coffyn

    #Famdin Cameo - Camilla Rhodes-Alexandrite

    Researcher Cameo - Sina Rüdel

    Dr. Conrad - Rachel Callagher

    Balthazar Fountayne - Max Newland

    Miles Fountayne - Adam Mac

    Dee Rivers - Magenta Geist

    Ethan Rivers - Tom Harison

    Droplet Conspiracy Video - Jinzee

    Melody - Chaz Helmommete

    Partridge - Erenya

    Quinn Carlisle - Rebecca Forsyth

    Lilah Carlisle - Emma Skinner

    Ramirez - Andrew Sherman

    Colby - Riley Hopkins

    Carole Rivers - Audrey Silvermann

    SERENA - Moira Daykin

    C.A.T.- Nora Broz

    Miranda Ryan - Robyn King

    Griggs - Dead Eye Daisy

    SOUND DESIGN BY: Vivian Wheeler

    MASTERING BY: Vivian Wheeler

    DIRECTED BY: Sarah McClintock

    WRITTEN BY: Thom Coffyn

    PRODUCED BY: Nina Gonzalez, Sarah McClintock, Thom Coffyn

    SCRIPT EDITORS: Audrey Silverman, Nina Gonzalez, Sarah McClintock

    SOUNDSCAPE: Mellow Code
  • The Disappearances of Lydia Fountayne

    S1:E5 – Perceive the Individuality of the Cube

    07/12/2026 | 49 mins.
    We here at the Fountayne Foundation cannot emphasize enough how important it is that you do not allow yourself any sympathy for the cube. Don't you have enough to worry about?

    Cast in order of appearance:

    Lydia: Laura Keegan

    Kuro: Emory Daye

    Conrad: Rachel Callagher

    Balthazar: Max Newland

    Griggs: Dead Eye Daisy

    Seraphina: Tazziii

    Alexi: Grant

    Miles: Adam Mac

    Miranda: Robyn King

    Leo: A.V. Nobellium

    Crow Messenger: Izzy Krystobal

    Victoria: Manda Whitney

    SOUND DESIGN BY: Dallas Welk

    MASTERING BY: Vivian Wheeler

    DIRECTED BY: Sarah McClintock

    WRITTEN BY: Thom Coffyn

    PRODUCED BY: Nina Gonzalez, Sarah McClintock, Thom Coffyn

    SCRIPT EDITORS: Audrey Silverman, Nina Gonzalez, Sarah McClintock

    SOUNDSCAPE: Mellow Code
  • The Disappearances of Lydia Fountayne

    S1:E4 – No Way Out

    07/05/2026 | 54 mins.
    Lydia might be lost somewhere beneath the all-seeing gaze of a hateful moon, with no hope of rescue and nothing to eat save roots, grubs, and lightly-toasted books, but at least she has someone to talk to...

    Cast in order of appearance:

    Ethan: Tom Harrison

    Lydia: Laura Keegan

    Dee: Magenta Geist

    Kuro: Emory Daye

    Old Man: Daniel Orejon

    Miles: Adam Mac

    Balthazar: Max Newland

    Victoria: Manda Whitney

    Miranda: Robyn King

    Conrad: Rachel Callagher

    Singer: Stephanie Mattos

    Crowley: Marvin Dee

    Seraphina: Tazziii

    SOUND DESIGN BY: Dallas Welk

    MASTERING BY: Vivian Wheeler

    DIRECTED BY: Sarah McClintock

    WRITTEN BY: Thom Coffyn

    PRODUCED BY: Nina Gonzalez, Sarah McClintock, Thom Coffyn

    SCRIPT EDITORS: Audrey Silverman, Nina Gonzalez, Sarah McClintock

    SOUNDSCAPE: Mellow Code
  • The Disappearances of Lydia Fountayne

    S1:E3 – Ink that Flows like Blood

    06/28/2026 | 41 mins.
    Did Miles Fountayne set a library on fire last night? Dee thinks so, but the Rivers siblings still need his help if want to find Lydia again. Can they trust what the enigmatic uncle says? Can they even trust the evidence of their own eyes?

    Cast in order of appearance:

    Carole: Audrey Silverman

    Ethan: Tom Harrison

    Dee: Magenta Geist

    Melody: Chaz Helmommete

    Partridge: Erenya

    Alexi: Grant

    Balthazar: Max Newland

    Train Announcer: Maldwyn Giannakodimos

    Newsreader: Thom Coffyn

    Mayor Ward: Nora Broz

    Carlo Fiorelli: Daniel Fernandez

    Ramirez: Andrew Sherman

    Colby: Riley Hopkins

    Lieutenant: Jorge Betancourt

    Trinculosa the Jester Sovereign: Sky Sengnaryvong

    Barista: Elena Cordero

    Seraphina; Tazziii

    SERENA: Moira Daykin

    Lilah: Emma Skinner

    Miles: Adam Mac

    Sawyer: János Kapuvári

    Miranda: Robyn King

    Griggs: Dead Eye Daisy

    SOUND DESIGN BY: Vivian 'Wheels' Wheeler

    MASTERING BY: Vivian Wheeler

    DIRECTED BY: Sarah McClintock

    WRITTEN BY: Thom Coffyn

    PRODUCED BY: Nina Gonzalez, Sarah McClintock, Thom Coffyn

    SCRIPT EDITORS: Audrey Silverman, Nina Gonzalez, Sarah McClintock

    SOUNDSCAPE: Mellow Code
  • The Disappearances of Lydia Fountayne

    Trailer for the Disappearances of Lydia Fountayne

    06/21/2026 | 1 mins.
    Find her at https://www.lydia-disappears.com starting June 21st, 2026.
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About The Disappearances of Lydia Fountayne
After her parents' sudden disappearance, a bookish teenager and her weird friends struggle to survive the feud over her mysterious supernatural inheritance.
Podcast website
DramaFiction

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