The Disappearances of Lydia Fountayne

Did Miles Fountayne set a library on fire last night? Dee thinks so, but the Rivers siblings still need his help if want to find Lydia again. Can they trust what the enigmatic uncle says? Can they even trust the evidence of their own eyes?



Cast in order of appearance:



Carole: Audrey Silverman



Ethan: Tom Harrison



Dee: Magenta Geist



Melody: Chaz Helmommete



Partridge: Erenya



Alexi: Grant



Balthazar: Max Newland



Train Announcer: Maldwyn Giannakodimos



Newsreader: Thom Coffyn



Mayor Ward: Nora Broz



Carlo Fiorelli: Daniel Fernandez



Ramirez: Andrew Sherman



Colby: Riley Hopkins



Lieutenant: Jorge Betancourt



Trinculosa the Jester Sovereign: Sky Sengnaryvong



Barista: Elena Cordero



Seraphina; Tazziii



SERENA: Moira Daykin



Lilah: Emma Skinner



Miles: Adam Mac



Sawyer: János Kapuvári



Miranda: Robyn King



Griggs: Dead Eye Daisy



SOUND DESIGN BY: Vivian 'Wheels' Wheeler



MASTERING BY: Vivian Wheeler



DIRECTED BY: Sarah McClintock



WRITTEN BY: Thom Coffyn



PRODUCED BY: Nina Gonzalez, Sarah McClintock, Thom Coffyn



SCRIPT EDITORS: Audrey Silverman, Nina Gonzalez, Sarah McClintock



SOUNDSCAPE: Mellow Code