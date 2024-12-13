The Deep Track, Ep. 48 - 2024 Formula 1 Season Recap with Wesley Smith
Send us a textThis week we welcome Wesley Smith back to the podcast. Wesley runs the clothing and accessory brand Standard H, and hosts the podcast of the same name. With the 2024 Formula 1 season behind us, Wesley and I recap our thoughts on the season as a whole, and look ahead to 2025 and beyond. The grid will see plenty of changes going into next season, just ahead of the new regulation set going into effect in 2026. Wesley also shares his biggest watch purchase of 2024, so stay tuned until the end. Show notes:Standard HStandard H on InstagramOris Divers Sixty-Five LFPFormex Essence LeggeraIWC IngenieurBernie Ecclestone Selling His Car CollectionLange 1 AnniversaryZach Weiss’ Lange 1Support the show
--------
59:10
The Deep Track, Ep. 47 - The Watches We Wore in 2024 with The Wristorian, Foglark, & Tom Place
Send us a textThis week we welcome brothers Devin (Foglark) and Justin (The Wristorian) as well as Tom Place to the podcast to chat about the watches we wore and enjoyed in 2024. We also look ahead to 2025 and make a few predictions of what we hope to see from some of our favorite brands. We also discuss other products we've picked up or used over the course of the year that made life a little better to pass on some recommendations. There's plenty more end of year content to come so stay tuned for more. Show Notes:The Grey NATOTom PlaceFoglarkThe WristorianOmega Seamaster 300M (x2)Tudor FXD GMTBarbour Prometheus Design WerxOceanus BrassThe Observer Collection Sea BagSupport the show
--------
49:54
The Deep Track, Ep. 46 - All Things Dive Watches with Roger Ruegger
Send us a textThis week we welcome watch industry veteran Roger Ruegger to the podcast. Roger is the editor in chief of WatchTime Magazine, and the proprietor of Dive Into Watches. In this episode, we discuss the state of the dive watch genre, our experiences within it, and where we’d like to see it go from here. Please note, the release of the new Seamaster 300M models happened after we recorded this. Show Notes:Roger Ruegger on InstagramDive Into WatchesWatchTime MagazineAquastar Navigator’s PanelAquastar GlasstarTudor FXD in BlackRoger’s Video of our dive in Florida with the FXDZenith Defy Extreme Diver Omega PloProfOmega Planet Ocean Ultra DeepFixed Lug Planet OceanBlancpain x Swatch ScubaIWC Portugieser Eternal CalendarParmigiani ToricFull List of GPHG WinnersMing 37.09Universal Geneve PolerouterNeotype LM01Support the show
--------
56:07
The Deep Track, Ep. 45 - Gabe Reilly of Collective Horology & the Zenith Defy C.X
Send us a textThis week we welcome Collective Horology co-founder Gabe Reilly to the podcast to discuss the brand’s 10th collaborative watch releasing today, the Zenith Defy Skyline C.X. The new watch is the second collaboration between Collective Horology and Zenith, and the first since 2019 and their initial product offering, the C.01. Gabe offers a wealth of insight not only to the process, but to the industry as a whole, and to how Collective Horology fits into that bigger picture by way of a focus on independent watchmaking. Show Notes:Collective HorologyThe Deep Track Podcast, Ep. 3 - Asher RapkinZenith WatchesGabe’s Tudor Black BayZenith Rainbow FlybackZenith x Collective C.01Zenith x Collective C.XThe Deep Track Podcast, Ep. 21 - Benoit de ClerckThe Deep Track Podcast, Ep. 10 - Laurance BodenmannThe Creative Act by Rick RubinOpenwork PodcastThe Deep Track Podcast, Ep. 23 - Stephen PulvirentThe Deep Track Podcast, Ep. 8 - James Thompson Support the show
--------
58:33
The Deep Track, Ep. 44 - Patek Cubitus, Tudor FXD GMT, & Movies with Danny Milton
Send us a textThis week we welcome Danny Milton back to the podcast to discuss the Patek Philippe Cubitus, the Tudor FXD GMT, and have a chat about movies. Danny is the VP of Content for Teddy Baldassarre, and brings a wealth of perspective on the new releases, what they mean to the industry, and how we should be processing them as enthusiasts. These new releases have had a chance to sink over the past few weeks, and in this episode we take a deeper look and confront our true feelings about Tudor and Patek. Show Notes:Baltic Aquascaphe Baltic Prismic Stone DialRolex GMT-Master IIDanny’s GMT-Master IIGRNR GMT-MasterTudor FXD GMTTudor Black Bay ProBlack Bay 58 GMTEpisode 20 with Zach PinaDanny Milton and Teddy Baldassarre visit the Tudor ManufacturePatek Philippe CubitusCinescapheMegalopolis PosterWatches & Wonders Bonus episode with Bilal KhanSaturday NightTommy BoyMy Old AssThe VVitchA Real PainSupport the show
Exploring watches and more through culture, adventure, and personalities. This is a discussion of how curiosity drives enthusiasm, pushing us to explore and even confront our own boundaries. Interests explored will cover a deep field, Hosted by watch industry veteran, Blake Buettner.