The Deep Track, Ep. 47 - The Watches We Wore in 2024 with The Wristorian, Foglark, & Tom Place

This week we welcome brothers Devin (Foglark) and Justin (The Wristorian) as well as Tom Place to the podcast to chat about the watches we wore and enjoyed in 2024. We also look ahead to 2025 and make a few predictions of what we hope to see from some of our favorite brands. We also discuss other products we've picked up or used over the course of the year that made life a little better to pass on some recommendations. There's plenty more end of year content to come so stay tuned for more. Show Notes:The Grey NATOTom PlaceFoglarkThe WristorianOmega Seamaster 300M (x2)Tudor FXD GMTBarbour Prometheus Design WerxOceanus BrassThe Observer Collection Sea Bag