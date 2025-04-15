St Giles House Pt. I - The Rise and Fall of a Country House | 73

This week we look at the rise of a political dynasty - the Ashley-Cooper family, Earls of Shaftesbury - and the evolution of their house in Dorset, St Giles (affectionately known by the 7th Earl as 'The Saint'). Like so many grand houses and their families, the Ashley-Coopers fell upon hard times in the 20th century, and so we also look at the decline of St Giles; from one of the great ancestral seats to little more than a decaying shell at the turn of the millennium. Wonderfully there is a twist at the end of the tale, which will give us hope for next week's episode...