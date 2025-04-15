In this week's episode we're joined by renowned historian Tim Bouverie to discuss his new book, Allies at War, and the political role that country houses played during the Second World War. From Chequers and Ditchley to the Livadia Palace (location of the Yalta Conference), country houses have long been important instruments of 'soft power' during times of war and peace.Allies at War by Tim Bouverie is published this week and is available from all good bookshops.
--------
49:59
St Giles House Pt. I - The Rise and Fall of a Country House | 73
This week we look at the rise of a political dynasty - the Ashley-Cooper family, Earls of Shaftesbury - and the evolution of their house in Dorset, St Giles (affectionately known by the 7th Earl as 'The Saint'). Like so many grand houses and their families, the Ashley-Coopers fell upon hard times in the 20th century, and so we also look at the decline of St Giles; from one of the great ancestral seats to little more than a decaying shell at the turn of the millennium. Wonderfully there is a twist at the end of the tale, which will give us hope for next week's episode...
--------
52:37
The Mitford Sisters | 72
In this fascinating episode, Geoff gives Rory and our listeners a whistle-stop overview of the famous (or infamous) Mitford sisters; the socialite daughters of the 2nd Lord Redesdale and all great beauties of their day. From Nancy the novelist and Diana the Fascist to Jessica the Communist and of course Debo the Duchess, the six Mitford sisters entranced and scandalised early 20th century British society in equal measure.
--------
1:04:35
Studley Royal & Fountains Abbey | 71
In this episode Rory guides us around one of the great landscapes of England - Studley Royal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that consists of an 18th century water garden surrounding a medieval abbey.
--------
56:45
Eltham Palace: An Art Deco Icon | 70
In this episode, Geoff and Rory delve into Eltham Palace - one of the great art deco houses of the 1930's.