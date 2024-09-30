The Catch and Kill Podcast with Ronan Farrow

So many of you asked to see the explosive interviews captured in The Catch and Kill Podcast ... and now you can. Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, a six-part, half-hour documentary series directed by Emmy® winners Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato (HBO’s Carrie Fisher: Wishful Drinking) and produced by World of Wonder, brings to life Ronan's intimate, revealing interviews with whistleblowers, journalists, private investigators and other sources, conducted for the Pulitzer-Prize winning journalist’s podcast and bestselling book Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies and A Conspiracy to Protect Predators.
The series expands on the podcast and the book, with never-before-seen footage and new insights into this culture-shaking story, enhanced by Bailey and Barbato’s creative weaving of additional sound and imagery from documents, audio tapes, photos, archive footage and striking illustrations. With fresh perspectives and detail — not just on the harrowing effort to expose one powerful predator, but on the systems that help cover up terrible crimes to this day — there are revelations in this series that may surprise even those familiar with the reporting.
Listen to the trailer here and then watch or stream all six episodes tonight on HBO and HBO Max.
2:33
The Verdict: A Conversation with Rose McGowan
On Monday, Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of sex crimes and taken into police custody. He faces up to 29 years in jail. Just hours after the jury announced its verdict, Ronan Farrow sat down with the actress Rose McGowan, the first woman to go on camera as Farrow reported on Weinstein, to reflect on the verdict and her long, strange journey to it—through Hollywood sexism, media executives willing to shut down her story, and hired spies willing to pose as friends.
1:00:53
Episode 9: The President
In our final episode, we go inside the case that ultimately brought Donald Trump’s alliance with the National Enquirer tumbling down and landed one Trump associate behind bars. It’s the story of an historic scheme to swing a presidential race—one that starts at the Playboy Mansion and ends with a master list of Trump dirt, a safe full of secrets, and a shredding party at the Enquirer’s headquarters before the election. But it’s also a personal story, about a schoolteacher from the Midwest who found herself drawn into an underworld where porn, tabloids, and a black market for political information all intersect—and who came face to face with stark lessons about how powerful people can distort the truth, and what it takes to hold them accountable.
51:57
Episode 8: The Love Child!
Donald Trump’s alleged attempts to broker legally questionable deals to secure a political advantage are facing unprecedented scrutiny. But those deals didn’t start with Ukraine and Joe Biden. In the first of a two-part series about the sprawling saga of Trump’s alliance with the National Enquirer and its parent company, American Media Inc., we look at a secret deal between a presidential candidate and a tabloid empire—and the first instance during the campaign of a practice called “catch and kill.” It’s a stranger-than-fiction investigation of an unproven rumor and the very real transaction that buried it, featuring a former accountant named Pecker, a former bodyguard named Calamari, and the first extensive interview with the former Trump Tower doorman at the heart of the story.
51:39
Episode 7: The Editors
At a precarious moment for the free press—as journalists face rhetoric about “fake news,” hostility toward reporters at political rallies, and efforts by powerful interests to suppress and manipulate the news—this episode looks at a group of people on the frontlines of the fight for the truth. Take a rare trip inside the walls of The New Yorker and learn how its editors, fact checkers, and lawyer stared down threats from titans of industry (and their hired spies) to break major stories.
About The Catch and Kill Podcast with Ronan Farrow
For the past two years, Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Ronan Farrow has been following a trail of clues from his investigation of Harvey Weinstein to other blockbuster stories about the systems that protect powerful men accused of terrible crimes in Hollywood, Washington, and beyond. But he didn’t bring that information to light on his own. A compelling cast of sources—from brave whistleblowers to shadowy undercover operatives—decided the fate of these investigations, sometimes risking everything in the process. The Catch and Kill Podcast brings you their stories, in their own words, for the first time.