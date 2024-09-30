The Catch and Kill Podcast with Ronan Farrow

Behind the Scenes with The Podcast Tapes

So many of you asked to see the explosive interviews captured in The Catch and Kill Podcast ... and now you can. Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, a six-part, half-hour documentary series directed by Emmy® winners Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato (HBO's Carrie Fisher: Wishful Drinking) and produced by World of Wonder, brings to life Ronan's intimate, revealing interviews with whistleblowers, journalists, private investigators and other sources, conducted for the Pulitzer-Prize winning journalist's podcast and bestselling book Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies and A Conspiracy to Protect Predators. The series expands on the podcast and the book, with never-before-seen footage and new insights into this culture-shaking story, enhanced by Bailey and Barbato's creative weaving of additional sound and imagery from documents, audio tapes, photos, archive footage and striking illustrations. With fresh perspectives and detail — not just on the harrowing effort to expose one powerful predator, but on the systems that help cover up terrible crimes to this day — there are revelations in this series that may surprise even those familiar with the reporting. Listen to the trailer here and then watch or stream all six episodes tonight on HBO and HBO Max.