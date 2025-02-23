Who Killed Beauty? The Demise of Art Deco and the Rise of Ugly Buildings

Megan Gafford joins Chris to discuss some of her recent writing about the fate of architecture in the 20th century. Art Deco was a beautiful, ornamental style that thrived in the United States in the 1920s and '30s. What happened to it—why did modernism displace it and what did we lose in the process? Plus, why do manifestos and fanaticism spoil art? Megan and Chris also discuss the architectural writings of Tom Wolfe, the new film The Brutalist, and why beauty matters in even the bleakest times. Show Notes:· Megan's Substack, Fashionably Late Takes—don't miss "'America Was Supposed to be Art Deco': When America abandoned beauty."· Tom Wolfe, "The Building That Isn't There" Part 1 & Part 2 (New York Times)· Follow Megan on TwitterX: @megan_gafford