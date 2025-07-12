Meet your new co-hosts, Erin Findley PsyD, and Matt Lowry, LPP! We talk about who we are, the Autistic Accent, Opera, Superman, Autistic Centered Therapy, Weird al Yankovic, and stimming. It makes more sense when you hear it than this synopsis would suggest.

About The Autistic VOICE Project

VOICE stands for Validating Our Identity, Culture, and Experience. This is a show led by Autistic professionals who talk about Autistic experiences and how to live happier and healthier Autistic lives. We'll be joined by Autistic people from different walks of life in search of finding ways to live more authentically Autistic!