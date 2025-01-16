AskHistorians Podcast Episode 232: Conversation with Dr. Justin Sledge on public history
Steelcan909 talks with Dr. Justin Sledge of the YouTube channel Esoterica about his experiences in public historical outreach, YouTube, and his own methodology. 56 min.
--------
56:34
AskHistorians Podcast Episode 231: Conversation with Susan Brewer about "The Best Land"
EdHistory101 talks with Susan Brewer about her book, The Best Land: Four Hundred Years of Love and Betrayal on Oneida Territory.
--------
42:58
AskHistorians Podcast Episode 230: American Women's Words and Documentary Editing with Kathryn Gehred
EdHistory101 and Kathryn Gehred talk about her podcast about women's letters, women's history, and her work as a documentary editor.
--------
47:12
AskHistorians Podcast Episode 229 - Public History with Max Miller
Steelcan909 and Max Miller of Tasting History discuss youtube, history outside of academia, research troubles, and battling historical myths. 58min.
--------
56:37
AskHistorians Podcast Episode 228 - AskHistorians Aloud with Trevor Culley
We have a slightly different format for this podcast episode! A little while ago we floated the idea to our flaired users of a podcast episode where various answers were read out by the answerers themselves. This lets our flaired users highlight some of their answers that they think were particularly spectacular, and gives their answers another chance to reacha new audience! On our first episode of this type, user trevor_culley reads off four of his answers on Persian History! 43min.
The AskHistorians Podcast showcases the knowledge and enthusiasm of the AskHistorians community, a forum of nearly 1.4 million history academics, professionals, amateurs, and curious onlookers. The aim is to be a resource accessible to a wide range of listeners for historical topics which so often go overlooked. Together, we have a broad array of people capable of speaking in-depth on topics that get half a page on Wikipedia, a paragraph in a high-school textbook, and not even a minute on the History channel. The podcast aims to give a voice (literally!) to those areas of history, while not neglecting the more commonly covered topics. Part of the drive behind the podcast is to be a counterpoint to other forms of popular media on history which only seem to cover the same couple of topics in the same couple of ways over and over again.