Joel Salatin Explains How Regenerative Farming Can Change the World | TRS 035
In this episode of The Resilient Show, Chad Robichaux is joined by "The Lunatic Farmer" Joel Salatin.
Their conversation covers regenerative farming, the fragility of our food supply chain, and why it's crucial to reconnect with our food sources. Joel Salatin shares his family's farming journey, innovative practices, and profound insights into creating sustainable ecosystems. This is a must-watch for anyone passionate about food, farming, and preserving the environment for future generations.
Joel Salatin, who TIME Magazine referred to as "the world’s most innovative farmer" is a leading voice in regenerative agriculture, sustainable farming, and food freedom. From his world-famous Polyface Farm in Virginia, Joel showcases innovative, nature-based farming techniques that challenge industrial agriculture. A bestselling author and sought-after speaker, he inspires a global audience to rethink food systems, embrace local food networks, and reconnect with the land.
Learn more about Joel Salatin & Purchase his books: https://www.thelunaticfarmer.com
Follow Joel's Farm PolyFace Farms on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/polyfacefarm
Jason Redman - Navy SEAL Speaks on Leadership, Resilience, & Mental Health | TRS 034
This week on The Resilient Show, Chad Robichaux is joined by Jason Redman, retired naval officer and U.S. Navy SEAL.
In this episode, Jason recounts his early days as a young leader and how a series of small mistakes amounted to a larger leadership failure. He shares practical advice about how to prepare yourself for opportunities, and how to develop personal resilience to overcome challenges.
Jason Redmanis a retired Navy Lieutenant who spent eleven years as an enlisted Navy SEAL and ten years as a SEAL officer. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal with Valor, the Purple Heart, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Navy Commendation Medal, the Joint Service Achievement Medal, five Navy Achievement Medals, and two Combat Action Ribbons, along with earning the US Army Ranger Tab. After being severely wounded in Iraq in 2007, Redman returned to active duty before retiring in 2013. He is the author of the memoir The Trident, which was a New York Times bestseller.
Pre-Order Your Copy of Jason's new book Mission Invincible Marriage & learn more about Jason: https://jasonredman.com
Follow Jason on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jasonredmanww
Breaking Interview with Dr. Steven Greer: Senate Hearing on UFOs
Dr. Steven Greer joins Chad Robichaux to discuss the recent hearings on unidentified aerial phenomena. We explore groundbreaking revelations about UFOs, black budget operations, and the urgent need for transparency. Dr. Greer shines a light on the hidden truths behind UAPs, whistleblower protections, and the technological advancements that could revolutionize energy and global stability.
Learn about the ongoing efforts to bring crucial evidence to light and why this might be the gravest national security issue of our time.
If you'd like to know more about having a voice as a whistleblower on this topic, please visit: https://drstevengreer.com/contact-dr-greer
Learn about the Disclosure Project: https://www.dpiarchive.com
Follow Dr. Greer: https://www.instagram.com/dr.steven.greer
The Media Lied To You About The War In Afghanistan | TRS 033
This week on The Resilient Show, Chad Robichaux had the honor of speaking with the former Attorney General of Afghanistan Mohammad Farid Hamidi.
Mohammad shares firsthand how the media has lied to the American public about the war and reveals insights into the challenges of establishing rule of law in a country plagued by decades of war and foreign intervention. From his leadership during the fall of the Taliban to the devastating impact of international policies and the U.S. withdrawal, Mohammad's perspective provides a better look into Afghanistan's political and cultural landscape.
Mohammad Farid Hamidi is an Afghan lawyer and human rights activist, who served as the Attorney General of Afghanistan from 2016 till 2021.
Learn more about the Prosecutors for Prosecutors Campaign: https://apa-pfp.org
Army Veteran's Resilient Journey Through Blindness & Deafness | TRS 032
This week on The Resilient Show, Chad Robichaux sits down with Aaron Hale, a remarkable American hero.
Aaron shares his extraordinary journey from being a Navy chef to an Army EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) tech, facing life-altering injuries, and rising above them to achieve the unimaginable. Blinded and later rendered completely deaf due to a severe injury and bacterial meningitis, Aaron's resilience and unyielding spirit shine through as he recounts his recovery, determination, and accomplishments. This episode looks into Aaron's resilience through his service, injury, adaptation to his disabilities, ventures like running marathons, and managing a successful business, 'Extraordinary Delights.' Tune in to hear a story that redefines overcoming challenges and living life to its fullest potential.
AARON'S LINKS:
Follow Aaron's Pont of Impact Pod: https://www.youtube.com/@pointofimpactpodcast
Follow Aaron on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aclayhale
The Resilient Show is hosted by former Force Recon Marine Chad Robichaux and is committed to bringing on the most insightful guests to educate and inform our audience through engaging discussions, expert interviews, and actionable strategies. Our goal is to help individuals build resilience beyond the challenges of everyday life, not only to improve their own lives but also to positively impact their communities.
In a world filled with confusion, self-doubt, and emotional turbulence, it's time to reclaim our strength and adaptability. It’s time to be RESILIENT!