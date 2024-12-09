The Media Lied To You About The War In Afghanistan | TRS 033

This week on The Resilient Show, Chad Robichaux had the honor of speaking with the former Attorney General of Afghanistan Mohammad Farid Hamidi. Mohammad shares firsthand how the media has lied to the American public about the war and reveals insights into the challenges of establishing rule of law in a country plagued by decades of war and foreign intervention. From his leadership during the fall of the Taliban to the devastating impact of international policies and the U.S. withdrawal, Mohammad's perspective provides a better look into Afghanistan's political and cultural landscape. Mohammad Farid Hamidi is an Afghan lawyer and human rights activist, who served as the Attorney General of Afghanistan from 2016 till 2021.