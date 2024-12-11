Episode 73: Who is Brigham Young? With Ken Alford Part 2

Dr. Kenneth L. Alford is a professor of Church history and doctrine and Colonel, U.S. Army (Retired). His areas of expertise include, Latter-day Saint participation in military conflicts, the American Civil War, the Utah War, the Doctrine and Covenants, the Hyrum Smith Papers, pedagogy, and strategic leadership.In this episode Ken Alford, gives us great insights into the life of Brigham Young, who he was, and his contribution to building up the church, and even the western United States.