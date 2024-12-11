Episode 73: Who is Brigham Young? With Ken Alford Part 2
Dr. Kenneth L. Alford is a professor of Church history and doctrine and Colonel, U.S. Army (Retired). His areas of expertise include, Latter-day Saint participation in military conflicts, the American Civil War, the Utah War, the Doctrine and Covenants, the Hyrum Smith Papers, pedagogy, and strategic leadership.In this episode Ken Alford, gives us great insights into the life of Brigham Young, who he was, and his contribution to building up the church, and even the western United States.
Episode 72: Who is Brigham Young? -With Ken Alford
Episode 71: Brigham Young at Home
Mark gives an inside look into Brigham Young as a husband and father.
Episode 70: Brigham Young 101
Mark dives into the life of Brigham Young and his incredible life story of how he joined the church, became the second president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and built up the church in the Rocky Mountains.
Episode 69: The Power of Sustaining
Mark shares inspirational and insightful stories and lessons on how we can better sustain our prophets. In a world where so many turn from the prophets, and want the prophets to conform to their views; Mark shares how we can deepen our love and sustaining efforts toward our church leaders.