Powered by RND
PodcastsReligion & SpiritualityStand By My Servants
Listen to Stand By My Servants in the App
Listen to Stand By My Servants in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Stand By My Servants

Podcast Stand By My Servants
Mark D. Ogletree
In this podcast, Mark shares inspiring stories from the lives of latter day Prophets and Apostles of the restored Church of Jesus Christ
Religion & SpiritualityChristianityHistory

Available Episodes

5 of 72
  • Episode 73: Who is Brigham Young? With Ken Alford Part 2
    Dr. Kenneth L. Alford is a professor of Church history and doctrine and Colonel, U.S. Army (Retired). His areas of expertise include, Latter-day Saint participation in military conflicts, the American Civil War, the Utah War, the Doctrine and Covenants, the Hyrum Smith Papers, pedagogy, and strategic leadership.In this episode Ken Alford, gives us great insights into the life of Brigham Young, who he was, and his contribution to building up the church, and even the western United States.
    --------  
  • Episode 72: Who is Brigham Young? -With Ken Alford
    Dr. Kenneth L. Alford is a professor of Church history and doctrine and Colonel, U.S. Army (Retired). His areas of expertise include, Latter-day Saint participation in military conflicts, the American Civil War, the Utah War, the Doctrine and Covenants, the Hyrum Smith Papers, pedagogy, and strategic leadership.In this episode Ken Alford, gives us great insights into the life of Brigham Young, who he was, and his contribution to building up the church, and even the western United States.
    --------  
  • Episode 71: Brigham Young at Home
    Mark gives an inside look into Brigham Young as a husband and father.
    --------  
  • Episode 70: Brigham Young 101
    Mark dives into the life of Brigham Young and his incredible life story of how he joined the church, became the second president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and built up the church in the Rocky Mountains.
    --------  
  • Episode 69: The Power of Sustaining
    Mark shares inspirational and insightful stories and lessons on how we can better sustain our prophets. In a world where so many turn from the prophets, and want the prophets to conform to their views; Mark shares how we can deepen our love and sustaining efforts toward our church leaders.
    --------  

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

Trending Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About Stand By My Servants

In this podcast, Mark shares inspiring stories from the lives of latter day Prophets and Apostles of the restored Church of Jesus Christ
Podcast website

Listen to Stand By My Servants, Unashamed with the Robertson Family and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.0.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/14/2024 - 7:18:14 AM