Smart Podcast, Trashy Books: A Romance Novel Podcast

The ads and features from the July 2000 issue of Romantic Times are a treasure trove of wtfery! It's PEAK stepback era.Readers have been introduced to Half.com for selling their old books, and they are very excited about it – to say nothing of People.com and EW.com. We get a peek into the Romantic Times and Lady Barrow BookLover Tours – the prices made me very envious.We also spend some time talking about Monica Jackson, who died in 2012, and is part of the reason why we started addressing the racism in romance many, many years ago.Seriously, the visual aids are a feast this week. It's PEAK stepback era. We've got links. SO many links.THE ROMANCE SWATCH Y'ALL – it's on eBay!PEOPLE in the 90s podcast: FabioSteve Sandalis naked on a cover, bathing in a volcanoYou can buy a signed copy of this book on eBayThere's also the Viking Diaper stepbackWe mentioned the late Monica Jackson, and I read some of her writing at AAR, accessed via the Wayback Machine. You can also read her comments about being a Black romance author at TeachMeTonight.
662. What’s Deeanne Gist Been Up To? With Dakota Lacoy
662. What's Deeanne Gist Been Up To? With Dakota Lacoy

What happens when a bestselling and award winning author of historical inspirational romances decides, after a break of a few years, to write spicy contemporary?If you're Deeanne Gist, you start over from scratch as Dakota Lacoy.Amanda and I were just asking recently what had happened to Deeanne Gist, who wrote some SBTB favorites like Tiffany Girl and Fair Play. Well, as Dakota Lacoy, she's been busy setting up a series of hot contemporary romantic comedies set in Honky Tonk, Texas, a small town with a sordid history and the greatest pun-filled business names.So my guest today is both Deeanne Gist and Dakota Lacoy, and we're going to talk about everything – from writing historical inspirationals to figuring out how to introduce her old readers to her new name.You can find Dakota Lacoy at her website, where you can buy all her books and sign up for her newsletter.Dakota is also on Instagram, too.The illustrator for Dakota Lacoy's website is Axana Zasorina, who is on Instagram.Music: Purple-planet.comTo advertise on this podcast please email: [email protected] go to: https://advertising.libsyn.com/smartpodcasttrashybooks
661. RT Rewind: July 2000 Reviews
661. RT Rewind: July 2000 Reviews

We're heading back in time to July 2000 to check out new releases in Romantic Times Magazine!Highlights include:Amanda's memories of reading Daughter of the Forest, one of her all-time favorite booksA surprising number of 2- and 1-star reviewsA heroine obsessed with pirates!Question: Did you read ebooks before the Kindle was released? What device did you use, if any?Visit the covers and the cool eReader at the episode's SBTB page!
660. Murder By Memory with Olivia Waite
660. Murder By Memory with Olivia Waite

Olivia Waite is my guest this week to talk about Murder by Memory, her new cozy space mystery. We talk about characters, inspiration, tactile memories, and what sport is not on the ship. Then: cozy sci fi mystery recs, especially queer ones. Music: purple-planet.com
659. RT Rewind: May 2015 Ads & Features
659. RT Rewind: May 2015 Ads & Features

Remember digital first novellas?Websites for an entire fictional town?When Indie publishing was talked about with the same language as MLMs?We're going back to peruse at the May 2015 Romantic Times Magazine Ads and Features. It was a time!We also mentioned:Susanna Kearsley's book page with all the covers The muscular dudes fabricThe Cover Model bagThe Jezebel article on writing Bigfoot erotica Don't miss the visual aids. You'll need your cogs AND your corsets! To advertise on this podcast please email: [email protected] go to: https://advertising.libsyn.com/smartpodcasttrashybooksMusic: purple-planet.com
About Smart Podcast, Trashy Books: A Romance Novel Podcast

Each week on Smart Podcast, Trashy Books, Sarah Wendell interviews authors, readers, reviewers, bloggers, publishing professionals, editors, and librarians about romance novels, which are among the most popular genres in fiction worldwide. Popular guests include: Ilona Andrews, Robin Bradford, NPR's Barrie Hardymon, Chuck Tingle, Sarah J. Maas, and Rachel Aaron. Amanda Diehl, co-pilot of the SS Smart Bitches, makes regular appearances with maximum silliness, especially during our Romantic Times Rewind episodes, where we take a look at old issues of Romantic Times Magazine (1981-2018). Frequent topics include romance novels, the way the genre is changing, and the brilliant and interesting people who read, write, and produce it, and issues common among romance readers. Plus, we always recommend some books we're reading and really enjoying. Learn more at SB-TB.com/Podcast.