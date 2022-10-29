Show Up or Shut Up with Wendy Solganik

Jennifer Wilkin Pennick is an Art Historian, an Urban Sketcher, a Collage Artist and a Teacher

Jennifer Wilkin Penick's introduction to collage was in early childhood, when her mother cut up magazine pages and invited her to make "mosaics" from them, using paste and a small tin brush. Living for decades in Italy as an adult gave her weekly access to the vintage paper vendors of Rome's legendary flea market. She studied studio art and art history and these two interests converge in Jennifer's sometimes whimsical mixed media and collage works that frequently reference her relationship to (and nostalgia for) the artistic heritage of her adoptive country. In addition to being a practicing artist, she teaches art to children and adults and has been a Visual-Artist-in-Residence with MedStar Georgetown University Hospital's Arts & Humanities Program since 2018.