Show Up or Shut Up with Wendy Solganik

Jennifer Wilkin Pennick is an Art Historian, an Urban Sketcher, a Collage Artist and a Teacher
Jennifer Wilkin Penick's introduction to collage was in early childhood, when
her mother cut up magazine pages and invited her to make "mosaics" from
them, using paste and a small tin brush. Living for decades in Italy as an adult
gave her weekly access to the vintage paper vendors of Rome's legendary flea
market. She studied studio art and art history and these two interests converge
in Jennifer's sometimes whimsical mixed media and collage works that
frequently reference her relationship to (and nostalgia for) the artistic heritage
of her adoptive country. In addition to being a practicing artist, she teaches
art to children and adults and has been a Visual-Artist-in-Residence with
MedStar Georgetown University Hospital's Arts & Humanities Program since 2018.
6/26/2023
1:01:08
Suzanne Earley will Wow You with Her Art Journaling Magazine Strawberry Moon
Suzanne is a multi-passionate artist who lives in Eastern Iowa with her husband. She has two adult children (who happen to be twins).
Professionally, she has been a multi-talented wizard (aka school secretary), longarm machine quilter, stay-at-home mom, bank technology manager, computer network installer, t-shirt seller, and library page. (She shelved returned library books in high school. Favorite job ever.)
Currently, she and her three cats publish Strawberry Moon Magazine, an independent magazine for art journalers. Note: Brush Magazine, mentioned in this episode, was created by Tanyalee Kahler.
4/27/2023
1:00:24
Cynthia Frenette is a prolific + funny licensed graphic artist and mixed media maker.
Join me and fellow recovering people-pleaser Cynthia Frenette for a lot of reality and laughter. Warning: this episode has a lot of F-bombs! You can find Cynthia and all of her pretty, laugh-out-loud designs, on Instagram @cynthiafrenette and at her website cynthiafrenette.com. You are going to love her style, her story and her sense of humor!
4/20/2023
1:04:23
Confident Hand Lettering
Are you an art journaler, bullet journaler, or mixed media artist that just doesn’t feel confidence when writing in your chosen journal? It doesn’t have to be this way. Listen to this episode and find out why! For all the information about my new lettering course, Love Your (Imperfect) Letters, please visit HTTPS://Willa-workshops.com/p/love-your-imperfect-letters or go to willawanders.com
1/6/2023
36:08
Journal Into Your Art with Megan Quinlan
I’ve got big news! Megan Quinlan’s first ever solo course, Journal Into Your Art, is now live on the Willa Workshops! Join Megan and me as we discuss exactly what this handmade book and art journaling course is all about. Check out the course at https://Willa-workshops.teachable.com/p/journal-into-your-art-with-megan-quinlan