School Nights Only has three rules: (1) See a new band every month, (2) it has to be on a school night, and (3) tickets must be $33 or less.This podcast is abou...

Welcome to the very first episode of School Nights Only! Chris, Matt, and Ryan introduce their members-only concert club, plus their embrace of beautiful constraints that shape beautiful experiences.

About School Nights Only

School Nights Only has three rules: (1) See a new band every month, (2) it has to be on a school night, and (3) tickets must be $33 or less.This podcast is about live music, up-and-coming artists, the trap of nostalgia, and the struggle of waking up for work after a Wednesday night at the Casual Lounge.