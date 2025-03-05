Pilot

Send us a textIn our very first episode, we introduce the podcast and co-host Tallulah before diving into the first chapter of Marillion, Misadventures & Marathons. Mark reflects on his youth growing up in Ireland and Essex - complete with stories of theft, pyromania, and run-ins with the police.We also explore the latest in music news, specifically the future of AI in music. This feels particularly topical with the recent silent album protest against AI copyright laws, which has seen over 1,000 artists—including Marillion—adding their names in support. Plus, in our first-ever blind react segment, Tallulah picks a modern track for Mark to hear for the first time, sparking a discussion on the state of contemporary music.A mix of personal stories, music insights, and plenty of opinions—welcome to the podcast!