Producer Helena de Groot talks to poets about language, dreams, love and loss, identity, connection, anger, discomfort, the creative process, the state of the w...

Violeta Orozco on the US presidential election, leaving Mexico, and her connection to deep time.

Elisa Díaz Castelo on vertigo, breaking a chicken, and her grandmother's advice for a good life.

A.B. Spellman on Jim Crow, alligator suede shoes, and shaking up the art of the castle.

Cass Donish on grief rituals, putting on makeup, and letting in joy.

Caleb Femi on parties, golden pavements, and the downside of self-awareness.

About Poetry Off the Shelf

