Poetry Foundation
Producer Helena de Groot talks to poets about language, dreams, love and loss, identity, connection, anger, discomfort, the creative process, the state of the w...
  • Merchant of Joy
    Caleb Femi on parties, golden pavements, and the downside of self-awareness. 
  • You Are Beautiful
    Cass Donish on grief rituals, putting on makeup, and letting in joy.
  • Where I Live
    A.B. Spellman on Jim Crow, alligator suede shoes, and shaking up the art of the castle.
  • Our Marvelous Existence
    Elisa Díaz Castelo on vertigo, breaking a chicken, and her grandmother's advice for a good life.
  • Spirit Times
    Violeta Orozco on the US presidential election, leaving Mexico, and her connection to deep time.
Producer Helena de Groot talks to poets about language, dreams, love and loss, identity, connection, anger, discomfort, the creative process, the state of the world and the world of the soul. Hard conversations are welcomed—laughter is, too.
