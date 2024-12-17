Top Stations
Arts
Poetry Off the Shelf
Poetry Off the Shelf
Poetry Foundation
Producer Helena de Groot talks to poets about language, dreams, love and loss, identity, connection, anger, discomfort, the creative process, the state of the w...
More
Arts
Books
Education
Available Episodes
5 of 99
Merchant of Joy
Caleb Femi on parties, golden pavements, and the downside of self-awareness.
--------
54:53
You Are Beautiful
Cass Donish on grief rituals, putting on makeup, and letting in joy.
--------
53:05
Where I Live
A.B. Spellman on Jim Crow, alligator suede shoes, and shaking up the art of the castle.
--------
1:05:02
Our Marvelous Existence
Elisa Díaz Castelo on vertigo, breaking a chicken, and her grandmother's advice for a good life.
--------
33:02
Spirit Times
Violeta Orozco on the US presidential election, leaving Mexico, and her connection to deep time.
--------
42:41
Show more
About Poetry Off the Shelf
Producer Helena de Groot talks to poets about language, dreams, love and loss, identity, connection, anger, discomfort, the creative process, the state of the world and the world of the soul. Hard conversations are welcomed—laughter is, too.
Poetry Off the Shelf: Podcasts in Family
Essential American Poets
Arts, Performing Arts, Education
Poem Talk
Arts, Books, Education
Avant-Garde All the Time
Performing Arts, Education, Arts
Audio Poem of the Day
Arts, Books, Education
Chicago Poetry Tour Podcast
Arts, Performing Arts, Education
PoetryNow
Arts, Performing Arts, Education
VS
Arts, Books, Performing Arts
Poetry Lectures
Arts, Performing Arts, Education
The Poetry Magazine Podcast
Arts, Books, Education
