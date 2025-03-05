Powered by RND
Perfume Room

Emma Vernon
Hosted by comedian, dating expert, and perfume lover/advisor Emma Vernon, Perfume Room is a safe space for the Perfume-Obsessed to hang, learn, *live, laugh, an...
ArtsFashion & Beauty

Available Episodes

  • 166. [PERFUMERISM] From PerfumeTok to Perfumery School!
    Perfume content creator Emma (Perfumerism) has traded in her Toronto address for a Paris one to attend perfumery school! Today we chat about her new Parisian life, learning the lingo of perfume, how to actually memorize smells, and navigating the duality of being BOTH a highly successful content creator AND student of the industry simultaneously.FOLLOW EMMA: @perfumerismGET TIX FOR ORRIS EVENT! eventbrite.com/e/orris-a-fragrance-worth-fighting-over-tickets-1258715504959FRAGS MENTIONED:Courrèges Hyper Musc (SOTD), J-Scent On a Cloud, D&G Devotion, BBW: Loyal to You, Covered in Roses, If You Musk; Liis Studied, Merit Retrospect, Glossier You, Fragrance du Bois Santal Complet, Oud Jaune Intense; Irish Spring, Giorgio Armani Si Roses, Parfums de Marly Delina, Xerjoff Lira, D&G L’Imperatrice, Tom Ford Noir Extreme, Guerlain Aqua Allegoria Coconut Fizz, LUSH Super Milk, Chanel No. 5, Kilian Bamboo Harmony, Armani Prive Thé Yulong, Jijide Oltre, Snif Crumb Couture, Van Cleef & Arpels Neroli Amara, PdM Valaya, Discotheque Lola at the Coat Check, D’Annam White Rice, Giardini di Toscana Bianco Latte, Le Petit Marseillais Fleur D'Oranger
    43:28
  • 165. [PERFUMER JOEY ROSIN] Do You Have Bad Mouilletiquette??
    Are you practicing correct mouilettiquette?? Find out today with Hoax Parfum Co-Founder and Perfumer Joey Rosin! Hoax is a bespoke fragrance design and consultancy boutique, and Joey is its resident nose. In his short time as an independent perfumer, Joey has made waves in the industry landing notable projects like Sable Yong's Die Hot with A Vengeance, Tsu Lange Yor’s Sala, and many fun fragrances you'll surely be smelling soon!FOLLOW:@hoaxparfum |hoaxparfum.comSMELLS LIKE LOVE TIX:https://www.caveat.nyc/events/perfume-room-presents-smells-like-love-2-15-2025LILAC SMELL CLUB: lilacsmellclub.eventbrite.comREAD HIGHSNOB ARTICLE:https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/how-to-become-a-perfumer/FRAGS MENTIONED:Vyrao Georgette (SOTD & gifted), Axe: Apollo, Phoenix, Dark Temptation; Old Spice, Imaginary Authors, D.S. & Durga Cowboy Grass, Debaser; Tsu Lange Yor Sala, Die Hot With A Vengeance, Floratica, Headspace: Absinthe, Tubereuse
    1:00:17
  • 164. [Odette Parfum Co.] Ballet and Patisserie Fantasy Perfumes
    Kitten fur, Chantilly cream, and Île Flottante are just some of the magical fantasy accords you'll experience in Odette Parfum Co. fragrances. This week, Founder/Perfumer Odette Fontaine jetés into the Perfume Room to tell us all about it. A baker by day, Odette knows gourmands--which makes nailing them in her compositions even more important. She shares how she's learned this olfactive art (minus for peer feedback, Odette is entirely self-taught!), the ballets that inspire her most, her favorite materials, and so much more! SHOP ODETTE: odetteparfumco.com @odetteparfumco SMELLS LIKE LOVE TIX BE A DATER ON THE SHOW SOTD: Cartier La Panthere Les Gouttes de Parfum Concentre FRAGS MENTIONED: Cartier Panthere, Armani Si, Odette: Rose Adage, Amants Maudits, Pas de Chat; Chanel No. 5, Givenchy L’Interdit, Odette: Rose Adage, Moulin Rose, Petit Gateau, Amants Maudit, Coup de Pied, Pearfat La Befana, Les Chassons Rouge, Moulin Rose; Hilary Duff With Love, Estée Lauder Youth Dew, Reminisce Ambre, Annick Goutal Vanille Exquise, Santa Maria Novella Vaniglia, Chloe EDP, Guerlain Shalimar Tonka
    59:21
  • 163. [SOLO!] 2025: Year of the Grandma Perfume, Post-Modern Gourmand, and…?????
    What did I get right in my 2024 predictions & what's coming in 2025??? What is the lifecycle of a trend? Plus: my ins-and-outs for the new year. GE T TIX ~ SMELLS LIKE LOVE DATER APPLICATION (!!!) FRAGS MENTIONED: SOTD: Chris Collins Danse Sauvage*, Arquiste Little Paws, Jorum Studio Pentimento, MFK Absolue Pour Le Soir, Thameen Bravi*, Maison D’Etto Verdades*, Regime des Fleurs Nitesurf Neroli, Electimuss Caspian Cherry*, Snif Honey Suite, Chris Collins Lust Oud Delice*, Goldfield & Banks Silky Woods Elixir*, Bon Parfumeur Iris Cartagena*, Chasing Scents Private Teahouse, Atelier Des Ors Cocoa Kimiya, Regime des Fleurs Fleur Eclair, Binaurale Supersolid*, Dior Sauvage Eau Forte, Thin Wild Mercury Sheep Meadow*, Orebella Salted Muse, Dries Van Noten Camomile Satin, House of Brandt London Fog, Fzotic Lilac Brûlée*, J’Adore Dior, Mitsouko, Sarah Baker Peach’s Revenge, Frederic Malle Acne Studios, Guerlain Peche Mirage, ELdO Secretions Magnifiques, Parfums de Nicolai Saint Honore, Ourside Nostalgia*, Chanel No. 5, Parle Moi du Parfum Comete Paradis 62, Chanel Comete, Maison Crivelli Tubereuse Astral*, Fugazzi Angel Dust, Mabelle O'Rama Lunar Dust, Binaurale Supersolid * = smelled and/or gifted in PR (w/ no expectation of review) (RECENT) PAST TREND CONTENT BELOW: 2024 TREND PREDICTIONS EP (Ep 123) HIGHSNOB ARTICLE (2024 Note Trends) NYFW TRENDS (Ep 111 - w/ Alex Pauly) SPRING TRENDS (w/ Fat Mascara)
    38:11
  • 162. [MABELLE O'RAMA] Smells of Sumac, Stardust, and Secret Gardens!
    Perfumer Mabelle O'Rama is in the Perfume Room this week! Mabelle is a Lebanese-British perfumer based in London, and founder of the eponymous perfume line, Mabelle O’Rama. In a just a few years Mabelle has already made a name for herself, with accolades from both the UK Fragrance Foundation Awards and IAO Awards. Today, we chat about how she learned perfumery, the process of starting a brand, how her taste has evolved as a consumer now that she's a perfumer, navigating imposter syndrome, smells of Lebanon, and so much more. SOTD: Electimuss Caspian cherry* JOIN SMELL CLUB: ⁠saltysmellclub.eventbrite.com⁠ SMELLS LIKE LOVE TIX: ⁠https://www.caveat.nyc/events/perfume-room-presents-smells-like-love-2-15-2025⁠ SINGLE? CLICK HERE: ⁠https://airtable.com/appCScx0jLQIMRJAA/shrVKnkchzca9rAVw⁠ FOLLOW MABELLE: mabelle_orama GET 10% OFF MABELLE O'RAMA SCENTS (code: perfumer00m): https://www.luckyscent.com/search?gsearch=mabelle FRAGS MENTIONED: Electimuss: Caspian Cherry*, Vanilla Edesia,* Spice D'Arno,* Cupid's Kiss*; Mabelle O’Rama Phoenix Flame, Hermes Rose Ikebana, Stella McCartney Stella, Mabelle O’Rama Lunar Dust, Phoenix Flame, Forbidden Bloom; Diffractive Studio Pop Culture, Sarah Baker, Maya Njie: Vanilj, Les Fleurs, Orto Parisi Viride, Mizensir Tres Chere, Penhaligon's, Floris, Creed * = gifted with no expectation of review
    58:28

About Perfume Room

Hosted by comedian, dating expert, and perfume lover/advisor Emma Vernon, Perfume Room is a safe space for the Perfume-Obsessed to hang, learn, *live, laugh, and love.* Each episode delves into the mysterious world of fragrance through a lens that is equal parts entertaining and informative. You can expect perfume reviews, 101s, hot takes, funny tangents, dating stories, and juicy conversations with top experts, innovators, and personalities in and outside of the fragrance world. Perfume Room is a pod about life and love as experienced through the fifth sense. IG: @perfumeroompod @emmavern TikTok: @emma_vern Music by Max Vernon Art by Israel Rodriguez
