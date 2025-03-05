162. [MABELLE O'RAMA] Smells of Sumac, Stardust, and Secret Gardens!

Perfumer Mabelle O'Rama is in the Perfume Room this week! Mabelle is a Lebanese-British perfumer based in London, and founder of the eponymous perfume line, Mabelle O’Rama. In a just a few years Mabelle has already made a name for herself, with accolades from both the UK Fragrance Foundation Awards and IAO Awards. Today, we chat about how she learned perfumery, the process of starting a brand, how her taste has evolved as a consumer now that she's a perfumer, navigating imposter syndrome, smells of Lebanon, and so much more. SOTD: Electimuss Caspian cherry* JOIN SMELL CLUB: ⁠saltysmellclub.eventbrite.com⁠ SMELLS LIKE LOVE TIX: ⁠https://www.caveat.nyc/events/perfume-room-presents-smells-like-love-2-15-2025⁠ SINGLE? CLICK HERE: ⁠https://airtable.com/appCScx0jLQIMRJAA/shrVKnkchzca9rAVw⁠ FOLLOW MABELLE: mabelle_orama GET 10% OFF MABELLE O'RAMA SCENTS (code: perfumer00m): https://www.luckyscent.com/search?gsearch=mabelle FRAGS MENTIONED: Electimuss: Caspian Cherry*, Vanilla Edesia,* Spice D'Arno,* Cupid's Kiss*; Mabelle O’Rama Phoenix Flame, Hermes Rose Ikebana, Stella McCartney Stella, Mabelle O’Rama Lunar Dust, Phoenix Flame, Forbidden Bloom; Diffractive Studio Pop Culture, Sarah Baker, Maya Njie: Vanilj, Les Fleurs, Orto Parisi Viride, Mizensir Tres Chere, Penhaligon's, Floris, Creed * = gifted with no expectation of review