163. [SOLO!] 2025: Year of the Grandma Perfume, Post-Modern Gourmand, and…?????
What did I get right in my 2024 predictions & what's coming in 2025???
What is the lifecycle of a trend?
Plus: my ins-and-outs for the new year.
FRAGS MENTIONED:
SOTD: Chris Collins Danse Sauvage*, Arquiste Little Paws, Jorum Studio Pentimento, MFK Absolue Pour Le Soir, Thameen Bravi*, Maison D’Etto Verdades*, Regime des Fleurs Nitesurf Neroli, Electimuss Caspian Cherry*, Snif Honey Suite, Chris Collins Lust Oud Delice*, Goldfield & Banks Silky Woods Elixir*, Bon Parfumeur Iris Cartagena*, Chasing Scents Private Teahouse, Atelier Des Ors Cocoa Kimiya, Regime des Fleurs Fleur Eclair, Binaurale Supersolid*, Dior Sauvage Eau Forte, Thin Wild Mercury Sheep Meadow*, Orebella Salted Muse, Dries Van Noten Camomile Satin, House of Brandt London Fog, Fzotic Lilac Brûlée*, J’Adore Dior, Mitsouko, Sarah Baker Peach’s Revenge, Frederic Malle Acne Studios, Guerlain Peche Mirage, ELdO Secretions Magnifiques, Parfums de Nicolai Saint Honore, Ourside Nostalgia*, Chanel No. 5, Parle Moi du Parfum Comete Paradis 62, Chanel Comete, Maison Crivelli Tubereuse Astral*, Fugazzi Angel Dust, Mabelle O'Rama Lunar Dust, Binaurale Supersolid
* = smelled and/or gifted in PR (w/ no expectation of review)
