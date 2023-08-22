How much would you make off the 10 at-bat challenge? Bert Kreischer's first pitch photo haunts him so C&R share the one photo that haunts each of them. Rich reveals his Draft Kings 3-team money line parlay guaranteed to win.Follow, rate and review Overpromised with Covino & Rich here!https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/overpromised-with-covino-rich/id1703695541 #crshowSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Overpromised with Covino & Rich

You know Covino & Rich from their hilarious banter and insightful takes on sports and pop culture, but sometimes two hours just isn't enough. That's where Overpromised comes in – your ticket to a wild ride through the hottest headlines, trends, and debates that didn't quite make it onto their daily radio show. Join Covino & Rich as they unleash their signature wit and unparalleled chemistry, bringing you a unique and entertaining spin on all things sports and pop culture. Overpromised is the podcast that delivers the content you've been craving. With their finger on the pulse of what's trending, they'll take you on a journey through the highs and lows of the week's stories, all while injecting their own brand of humor and insight into the mix. Covino & Rich promised more, and they're delivering it all in Overpromised!