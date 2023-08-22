Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
Open app
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Overpromised with Covino & Rich in the App
Listen to Overpromised with Covino & Rich in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSports
Overpromised with Covino & Rich

Overpromised with Covino & Rich

Podcast Overpromised with Covino & Rich
Podcast Overpromised with Covino & Rich

Overpromised with Covino & Rich

Fox Sports Radio - iHeartRadio
add
You know Covino & Rich from their hilarious banter and insightful takes on sports and pop culture, but sometimes two hours just isn't enough. That's where O...
More
SportsNewsSports News
You know Covino & Rich from their hilarious banter and insightful takes on sports and pop culture, but sometimes two hours just isn't enough. That's where O...
More

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Picture Not So Perfect | Overpromised Ep #1
    How much would you make off the 10 at-bat challenge? Bert Kreischer's first pitch photo haunts him so C&R share the one photo that haunts each of them.  Rich reveals his Draft Kings 3-team money line parlay guaranteed to win.Follow, rate and review Overpromised with Covino & Rich here!https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/overpromised-with-covino-rich/id1703695541 #crshowSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    8/23/2023
    31:28
  • Introducing: Overpromised with Covino & Rich
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    8/22/2023
    1:05

More Sports podcasts

About Overpromised with Covino & Rich

You know Covino & Rich from their hilarious banter and insightful takes on sports and pop culture, but sometimes two hours just isn't enough. That's where Overpromised comes in – your ticket to a wild ride through the hottest headlines, trends, and debates that didn't quite make it onto their daily radio show. Join Covino & Rich as they unleash their signature wit and unparalleled chemistry, bringing you a unique and entertaining spin on all things sports and pop culture. Overpromised is the podcast that delivers the content you've been craving. With their finger on the pulse of what's trending, they'll take you on a journey through the highs and lows of the week's stories, all while injecting their own brand of humor and insight into the mix.  Covino & Rich promised more, and they're delivering it all in Overpromised!
Podcast website

Listen to Overpromised with Covino & Rich, Barstool Pick Em and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Overpromised with Covino & Rich

Overpromised with Covino & Rich

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Overpromised with Covino & Rich: Podcasts in Family