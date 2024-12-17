We introduce you to our hosts, Dr. Beverly Gray and Dr. Jonas Swartz, along with a woman named Sally, a nurse who answers the phone at an abortion clinic and is the first point of contact for those seeking care in North Carolina.

Brigitte Amiri, JD, is deputy director of the ACLU’s reproductive freedom project. She’s generally a badass lawyer and fights to defend reproductive access and bodily autonomy. She explains how her job has changed since the Dobb’s decision and walks us through why legal protections for abortion access are critical.

The stories out of Texas are numerous and heartbreaking. In our third episode of Outlawed, we’ll meet two people from Texas. One is a high-risk OB-gyn physician who cares for some of the sickest patients and pregnancies. She talks about the impact of the Texas abortion ban (SB8) and Dobbs on the healthcare she can provide people and explains why these laws lead to substandard care. The second person we will meet is Lisa, a patient who had to flee Texas after receiving a devastating diagnosis during her routine second trimester ultrasound.

In this episode we discuss who has access to abortion care and dispel some of the myths about who seeks care in the US. We hear from two reproductive justice advocates, Maya Hart and Ash Williams, about centering access in the conversation. You’ll learn how centering the most historically marginalized patients improves care for everyone.

In this episode you will meet Dr. Caitlin Bernard from Indiana, an amazing physician advocate and complex family planning expert. She provided abortion care for a 10 year-old rape victim in Indiana and was the center of a media and legal firestorm. In the face of unjust laws, she is just trying to do her job and take good care of her patients. We will hear her story and think through the implications of making expert clinicians outlaws.

About Outlawed

Most people in the US support abortion access, but having nuanced conversations about restrictions and bans can seem impossible. Join two OB-Gyns on the front lines of abortion care as they make sense of the ever-evolving consequences of our government ceding the expert decision-making power of medical professionals to lawyers and courts. Each short episode features stories and science from physicians, researchers, abortion-seekers and other expert witnesses to the impact on all of our lives. Whether you’re out drinking with the dudes, doing playground duty with other parents, or being stared down by Uncle Bob, we’ve got your back. Brought to you by Dr. Beverly Gray, Dr. Jonas Swartz and Jane Marie’s Little Everywhere.