Nailed

Step right up and let hosts Blake and Jessica take you on a halo-by-halo journey through the music of Nine Inch Nails.
  • Introduction to Year Zero
    Clearly we're doing things a bit differently this time around. Welcome to Year Zero. Hope you enjoy your stay. (Thank you, brave resistance warriors, for helping us get another episode past The Bureau's defenses.) #passiveinfrared Check out all our stuff at nailedpod.com Subscribe to our Patreon to get bonus episodes and merch discounts, join our Discord, and more! Art by Tyler Snell Our nintern is Christopher G Brown Mashups by Blake Email us at [email protected] Nailed is brought to you by the AUX Podcast Network.
    57:46
  • Halo 23 - Survivalism
    We did it. We broke through The Bureau of Podcasts' censors with a pirate signal to bring you Nailed again. For now. More than a year since we last did a podcast on an actual halo, I know. BLAME THE BUREAU! Imagine if we were fighting fascists IRL. Anyway. This episode is about Halo 23: the Survivalism single. It represents the beginning of the YEAR ZERO ERA. And the beginning of the end. So to speak.   #PIR   Check out all our stuff at nailedpod.com Subscribe to our Patreon to get bonus episodes and merch discounts, join our Discord, and more! Art by Tyler Snell Our nintern is Christopher G Brown Mashups by Blake Email us at [email protected] Nailed is brought to you by the AUX Podcast Network.
    1:17:01
  • Nailed Update: Nine Inch News & More!
    You didn't think we could just NOT comment on all the NIN/Reznor stuff that happened this year, did you? GQ, Challengers, Tron, plus The Crow 2024 and a discussion of what's next for Nailed. Be sure to listen to the end...   Check out all our stuff at nailedpod.com Buy merch at nailedpod.bigcartel.com Subscribe to our Patreon to get bonus episodes and merch discounts, join our Discord, and more! Art by Tyler Snell Our nintern is Christopher G Brown Mashup concoctions by Blake Email us at [email protected] Nailed is on Instagram and Twitter Nailed is brought to you by the AUX Podcast Network.
    45:39
  • Nailed Even Deeper [sampler]
    We're Still Here! Sorry for the absence. We're still working on stuff. If you're looking for something to listen to...why not Nailed Even Deeper?? Please enjoy this short taste of some of our Patron Picks! Check out all our stuff at nailedpod.com Buy merch (Enamel pins! Stickers! Shirts!) at nailedpod.bigcartel.com Subscribe to our Patreon to get bonus episodes and merch discounts, join our Discord, and more! Art by Tyler Snell Our nintern is Christopher G Brown Mashup concoctions by Blake Email us at [email protected] Nailed is on Instagram and Twitter (@nailedpod now on THREADS and BLUESKY too) Nailed is brought to you by the AUX Podcast Network.
    5:59
  • Patron Pick: Lana Del Rey [PATREON PREVIEW]
    Please enjoy this brief Patreon Preview of our Patron Pick (didn't plan that) episode about Lana Del Rey! That's right, the Nailed gang are talking about something that isn't NIN! Why? Because if you subscribe at our Great Destroyer level, YOU get to pick a topic of discussion. Make us your puppets! Want the whole 2+ hour episode? Check out our Patreon.
    4:34

About Nailed

Step right up and let hosts Blake and Jessica take you on a halo-by-halo journey through the music of Nine Inch Nails.
