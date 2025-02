Halo 23 - Survivalism

We did it. We broke through The Bureau of Podcasts' censors with a pirate signal to bring you Nailed again. For now. More than a year since we last did a podcast on an actual halo, I know. BLAME THE BUREAU! Imagine if we were fighting fascists IRL. Anyway. This episode is about Halo 23: the Survivalism single. It represents the beginning of the YEAR ZERO ERA. And the beginning of the end. So to speak. #PIR Check out all our stuff at nailedpod.com Subscribe to our Patreon to get bonus episodes and merch discounts, join our Discord, and more! Art by Tyler Snell Our nintern is Christopher G Brown Mashups by Blake Email us at [email protected] Nailed is brought to you by the AUX Podcast Network.