Kam Krzy understands the power of failure and legacy in 2024
In this episode of the MusicHypeBeast podcast, host The Millennial General interviews recording artist Kam Krzy. They discuss the current state of the music industry, the importance of brand identity, and the transformative power of music. Kam Krzy shares his journey, influences, and the messages he aims to convey through his music, emphasizing positivity and versatility.
KXNG KO details the culture and legal fallout of the Lil Durk arrest
In this episode of the Music Hype Beasts podcast, hosts Jonathan and KXNG KO delve into the recent arrest of rapper Lil Durk, exploring the cultural and legal ramifications of his situation. They discuss the complexities of street life, the impact of violence in hip-hop, and the responsibilities of artists in navigating their public personas. The conversation reflects on the tragic cycle of violence that has claimed many lives in the hip-hop community, emphasizing the need for awareness and change.
QueenFe The Empress breaks discusses the current state of RNB and Hip-Hop
In this episode of the Music Hype Beats podcast, host The Millennial General engages with recording artist QueenFe The Empress, exploring her unique genre of spiritual hip hop and discussing the current states of R&B and hip-hop music. They delve into the challenges and opportunities within the music industry, particularly for independent artists, and emphasize the need for a reset in both genres to better connect with audiences, especially Generation Z.
Naijee Maserati aims to connect deeply with his audience through real experiences
In this episode of the New Jersey Rap Gods podcast, host CARISHA THE DIVA interviews recording artist Naijee Maserati, exploring his deep connection to music, childhood influences, and commitment to his craft. Naijee Maserati shares personal stories about his upbringing, the impact of music on his life, and his aspirations for the future. The conversation highlights the importance of authenticity in his music and the energy he brings to his performances.
The Journey of a Pop Artist: Emilie Thorsby
In this episode of the MusicHypeBeat podcast, host The Millennial General interviews pop artist Emilie Thorsby. They discuss Emilie's journey in music, her inspirations, the challenges she faced during her childhood, and her belief in achieving dreams. Emilie shares her songwriting process, the emotional depth of her lyrics, and the importance of connecting with her audience.
The MUSICHYPEBEAST Podcast interviews dope, influential, innovative, & game-changing Independent Millennial musicians. Music is the universal language of the world and the voices of this generation have a "true" platform to broadcast their timeless message. "Hey Siri, play the MUSICHYPEBEAST Podcast"!