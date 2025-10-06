One of the richest men in Britain, Guy Hands, has ridden over the hill promising to save ailing music company EMI. Guy has bet the farm on the takeover, in the middle of a global financial crisis, and is taking the biggest gamble of his life. As he takes the keys he is appalled by the corporate waste and extravagance and starts to swing the axe. This triggers an almighty clash between the money men and the musical old guard. The suits and the creatives dig in for a long war… Featuring interviews with Guy Hands, Neil Tennant, Tony Wadsworth, Caryn Tomlinson, David Kassler Host: Chris AtkinsProducer; Max Bower Assistant Producer: Mohamed Ahmed Editor: Jo Wheeler Researcher: Zeyana Yussuf Additional production and story development: Sonny Marr Sound design and Mix by Daniel Kempson. Original music by Vincent Watts Production Managers: Cheree Houston, Charlotte Wolf, Sarah Tobin Executive Producers: Ian Neil, Max O’Brien & Craig Strachan Produced by Novel in Association with Cart Before Horse & BBC Studios BBC News 2007, BBC Breakfast 2010, BBC - Working Lunch, 2007, BBC News 2008, Bloomberg 2012, Bloomberg News 2009, CNN News 2008See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
35:24
--------
35:24
Episode 1: Parties and Pirates
Record label EMI is riding high on decades of success from the Beatles and Pink Floyd, to Pet Shop Boys, Blur and Coldplay, the company can seemingly do no wrong. The company grows fat on the bottomless profits, but the arrival of the internet brings a legion of online pirates who want to download everything for free. The EMI party is over, as huge artists start to jump ship. Just as the company is about to go under, a financial hotshot rides over the hill to save the day. What could possibly go wrong? Featuring interviews with Neil Tennant, Tony Wadsworth and Caryn Tomlinson. Host: Chris AtkinsProducer; Max Bower Assistant Producer: Mohamed Ahmed Editor: Jo Wheeler Researcher: Zeyana Yussuf Additional production and story development: Sonny Marr Sound design and Mix by Daniel Kempson. Original music by Vincent Watts Production Managers: Cheree Houston, Charlotte Wolf, Sarah Tobin Executive Producers: Ian Neil, Max O’Brien & Craig Strachan Produced by Novel in Association with Cart Before Horse & BBC Studios Thames TV 1997, KERA/PBS 1991, BBC Newsnight 1983, BBC Reel Stories, BRITS 95, BBC Newsnight 1998, ITN 2004, BBC News 2007See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
33:47
--------
33:47
Music, Money & Mayhem - the trailer
EMI was once home to some of the biggest names in pop, the crown jewels of British music from the Beatles, Pink Floyd and Queen, to Coldplay, Kate Bush and Radiohead, and surfing the wave of Brit Pop in the 1990s. As a new millennium dawns, internet piracy and file sharing capsize the entire record industry. EMI is sold to a city Mogul named Guy Hands. Better known for turning around German motorway toilets than running a record label, his arrival triggers an all out war between the forces of money and art, as the one of London’s feistiest financiers struggles to save Britain’s coolest company. Host: Chris Atkins Producer: Max Bower Assistant Producer: Mohamed Ahmed Editor: Jo Wheeler Researcher: Zeyana Yussuf Additional production and story development: Sonny Marr Sound design and Mix by Daniel Kempson. Original music by Vincent Watts Production Managers: Cheree Houston, Charlotte Wolf, Sarah Tobin Executive Producers: Ian Neil, Max O’Brien & Craig Strachan Produced by Novel in Association with Cart Before Horse & BBC Studios, the BBC's commercial subsidiary. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
EMI was once home to some of the biggest names in pop, the crown jewels of British music from the Beatles, Pink Floyd and Queen, to Coldplay, Kate Bush and Radiohead, and surfing the wave of Brit Pop in the 1990s.
As a new millennium dawns, internet piracy and file sharing capsize the entire record industry. EMI is sold to a city Mogul named Guy Hands. Better known for turning around German motorway toilets than running a record label, his arrival triggers an all out war between the forces of money and art, as the one of London’s feistiest financiers struggles to save Britain’s coolest company.
Music, Money and Mayhem is a Novel production for BBC Studios, the BBC’s commercial subsidiary