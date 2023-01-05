Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Mean Girl

  • 66: Lube, Rebounds, & A Nice Pair of Tatas
    TIMECODES: 00:00 - Intro 01:40- for the love of tits! 04:40 - Jordyn trip update 13:55- Showing love 19:45- peeing standing up and in urinals 23:00- Lifestyle vs. love 27:20 - rebounding 35:42- using lube!!! 40:10- uti a sign of cheating??? 45:50 - Is a guy poor if he cooks u dinner on the first date? 49:10- must haves of the week Mean Girls back from another bar episode!! This week we’re in West Village at Mad Morton’s. We get an update on the weekends from visiting a boy from guys love tits!!!! And they don’t care what kind. Lol. Then we dive into how guys have more opportunities to show girls they love them, and then girls will show the love back. Do you agree? Listen for more points (and counter points of course!!) next, we dive into finding someone who can offer you the lifestyle you want vs. the love you want. Can they be the same person? Is this just a girl thing? **oh and random but do guys pee sitting down on planes?** and then we dive into amount of time someone should wait before moving on from An ex and…. IS IT WET DOWN THERE? SUPPORT THE SHOW! Pink Whitney: Take your shot. Betterhelp: GO TO https://www.BETTERHELP.COM/MEANGIRL FOR 10% OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH Mamitas: FIND MAMITAS TEQUILA SELTZER AT https://www.DRINKMAMITAS.COM Mascaped: GET 20% OFF + FREE SHIPPING WITH THE CODE MEANGIRL AT https://www.MANSCAPED.COMYou can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/meangirlpod
    5/1/2023
    51:57
  • 65: Fuck Boys, PG Sexting, & Nachos
    03:38 - Jordyn is flying out to meet a boy 11:18 - Ride or dies 15:30 - Going down on vageens 22:40 - “I Don’t Fuck No Broke Hoes” 29:35- Jack of all trades or specialist? 35:00- Nachos are for girls 37:00- Fuck boys 44:33- PG Sexting 48:42 - Mean Girl Must Haves OTW 51:15 - Listener Q: Do I share the bed or sleep on the couch? Today we are out in the New York sunshine on a rooftop! Better watch on YouTube :) first off Jordyn is going on a little trip to see a boy, we know you want more details but you have to tune in for those, obvi. Then we discuss how girls like you to go down on them and *why you should* and **how you should**. We dive right from there into Alex’s bar convo all about girls who hustle vs. broke girls and girls vs guys financial stability. Oh and do you order nachos? Apparently it’s a girl thing. And girls like guys who F u see k? Or, do they not? We debate. Our listener question is about etiquette for the first sleepover. LOVE U MEAN IT SUPPORT THE SHOW! Pink Whitney: Take Your Shot with Pink Whitney Betterhelp: This episode is sponsored by Betterhelp. Go to https://barstool.link/BHMeanGirl for 10% off your first month Mamitas: Find Mamitas Tequila Seltzer at https://barstool.link/MamitasBSS Julie: Go to https://JULIECARE.co to learn more. C4: Get C4 Smart Energy at https://C4Energy.com.Amazon and retailers nationwide.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/meangirlpod
    4/24/2023
    55:28
  • 64: Do You Shave Your Balls?
    LIVE FROM OKLAHOMA!!!!!! So watch on YouTube :) we recap the meet up and why you should always put your best foot forward. *How you do anything is how you do everything* then why should guys shave their balls? Is it disrespectful to not? Then we share our first period stories, and is your cherry popped!!??? Next we dive into boys!!! Please go full send on the girls. We do love you back. And older guys wanting younger girls vs. younger girls and older guys. Oh the dynamics! Then our listener question is about staying in a hotel vs at the parents when you meet them for the first time. And the DREADED first poop. H E L P TIMECODES: 00:00- Intro 6:50- Do you shave your balls? 12:30- Be Real cheating red flag 17:00- going for your crush 27:00- popping cherrys & first periods 36:40- Dating with an age gap 49:22- Listener Q: Sleeping with your boyfriend at their parents house 54:10- The “Firsts” in a new relationship SUPPORT THE SHOW! Pink Whitney: Take Your Shot with Pink Whitney Phusion: Find Mamitas Tequila Seltzer at https://barstool.link/MamitasBSS Shady Rays: Go to https://shadyrays.com/TangleFree and use code MEANGIRL for 30% OFF their Tangle Free Aviator and more. Stamps.com: Set your business up for success when you get started with https://Stamps.com today. C4: Get C4 Smart Energy at https://C4Energy.com.Amazon and retailers nationwide.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/meangirlpod
    4/17/2023
    58:37
  • 63: Being Okay Being Alone, The Highs & Lows of Mental Health & Peeing In The Shower
    This week we’re live from Kontent Kim’s apartment!!!!!!! Do you pee in the shower? All the cool kids do. After all It’s sterile. This week we’re going to okc and first stop: WHAT A BURGER. or water burger. Kidding. We start of silly with all things **RISE UP LIGHTS!** and then we get into saying yes and socializing. How sometimes, the best things in life aren’t planned. And when you show up alone you’re forced to be yourself. Then, we talk about mental health and how talking about it to friends can be received, and perceived. Our listener question is **what makes a bad kisser?** And Jordyn has to go to the airport so we GTG but Alex, can you please do a better sign off? TIMECODES: 00:00 - Intro 07:45 - silly fun talk 28:00- being OK being alone and putting yourself out there 42:10- the highs & lows of mental health 52:50 - the art of kissing SUPPORT THE SHOW!! Pink Whitney: Win the ultimate Spring getaway and enter at www.pinkwhitney.com/spring-cation Zola From: “Just engaged” to the “Only thing left to do is say I do”, Zola is here for all the days along the way. Betterhelp: This episode is sponsored by Betterhelp. Go to BetterHelp.com/MEANGIRL for 10% off your first month Julie: Go to JULIECARE.co to learn more.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/meangirlpod
    4/10/2023
    1:00:54
  • 62: Are You A Bad Kisser? Ft. Saying I Love You
    This week we talk about HOW WE ARE! Annddd is kissing someone sober an indication of how sex sober would be? Speaking of kisses, Jordyn has a first kiss story that ended either really bad or really good. Have to listen to find out. Then, if I love you vs I love ya - is there a difference in you vs ya? Then we dive into fulfillment of 9-5 and 5-9. And how anxiety and coping affect millennials.  For our listener question we talk about soft launches, close friends story and how to let the people know you’re back on the market!!!! TIMECODES 5:00 - Are you a bad kisser? 17:45 - Saying "I Love You" 21:15 - Being Comfortable With Someone Physically vs Emotionally 31:15- Guy Talk In Front Of Girls 36:35 - Live to Work or Work to Live? 38:15- Hobbies 45:30 - Smelling good and guys wearing cologne 54:30 - Announcing you're single after a break up SUPPORT THE SHOW! Pink Whitney: Take Your Shot with Pink Whitney Betterhelp: This episode is sponsored by Betterhelp. Go to https://barstool.link/BHMeanGirl for 10% off your first month C4: Get C4 Smart Energy at https://C4Energy.com.Amazon and retailers nationwide.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/meangirlpod
    4/3/2023
    59:32

About Mean Girl

"Best friends in your ear.” Worlds collide on this podcast when married, Alex Bennett and single, Jordyn Woodruff come together for honest conversations about sex, friendship, struggles, moving to a new city, and growing up. What can you expect as a listener? To laugh, relate, and feel like you’re catching up with your best friends.


You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/meangirlpod

Mean Girl: Podcasts in Family