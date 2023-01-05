"Best friends in your ear.” Worlds collide on this podcast when married, Alex Bennett and single, Jordyn Woodruff come together for honest conversations about s... More
66: Lube, Rebounds, & A Nice Pair of Tatas
TIMECODES:
00:00 - Intro
01:40- for the love of tits!
04:40 - Jordyn trip update
13:55- Showing love
19:45- peeing standing up and in urinals
23:00- Lifestyle vs. love
27:20 - rebounding
35:42- using lube!!!
40:10- uti a sign of cheating???
45:50 - Is a guy poor if he cooks u dinner on the first date?
49:10- must haves of the week
Mean Girls back from another bar episode!! This week we’re in West Village at Mad Morton’s. We get an update on the weekends from visiting a boy from guys love tits!!!! And they don’t care what kind. Lol. Then we dive into how guys have more opportunities to show girls they love them, and then girls will show the love back. Do you agree? Listen for more points (and counter points of course!!) next, we dive into finding someone who can offer you the lifestyle you want vs. the love you want. Can they be the same person? Is this just a girl thing? **oh and random but do guys pee sitting down on planes?** and then we dive into amount of time someone should wait before moving on from
An ex and…. IS IT WET DOWN THERE?
5/1/2023
51:57
65: Fuck Boys, PG Sexting, & Nachos
03:38 - Jordyn is flying out to meet a boy
11:18 - Ride or dies
15:30 - Going down on vageens
22:40 - “I Don’t Fuck No Broke Hoes”
29:35- Jack of all trades or specialist?
35:00- Nachos are for girls
37:00- Fuck boys
44:33- PG Sexting
48:42 - Mean Girl Must Haves OTW
51:15 - Listener Q: Do I share the bed or sleep on the couch?
Today we are out in the New York sunshine on a rooftop! Better watch on YouTube :) first off Jordyn is going on a little trip to see a boy, we know you want more details but you have to tune in for those, obvi. Then we discuss how girls like you to go down on them and *why you should* and **how you should**. We dive right from there into Alex’s bar convo all about girls who hustle vs. broke girls and girls vs guys financial stability. Oh and do you order nachos? Apparently it’s a girl thing. And girls like guys who F u see k? Or, do they not? We debate. Our listener question is about etiquette for the first sleepover. LOVE U MEAN IT
4/24/2023
55:28
64: Do You Shave Your Balls?
LIVE FROM OKLAHOMA!!!!!! So watch on YouTube :) we recap the meet up and why you should always put your best foot forward. *How you do anything is how you do everything* then why should guys shave their balls? Is it disrespectful to not? Then we share our first period stories, and is your cherry popped!!??? Next we dive into boys!!! Please go full send on the girls. We do love you back. And older guys wanting younger girls vs. younger girls and older guys. Oh the dynamics! Then our listener question is about staying in a hotel vs at the parents when you meet them for the first time. And the DREADED first poop. H E L P
TIMECODES:
00:00- Intro
6:50- Do you shave your balls?
12:30- Be Real cheating red flag
17:00- going for your crush
27:00- popping cherrys & first periods
36:40- Dating with an age gap
49:22- Listener Q: Sleeping with your boyfriend at their parents house
54:10- The “Firsts” in a new relationship
4/17/2023
58:37
63: Being Okay Being Alone, The Highs & Lows of Mental Health & Peeing In The Shower
This week we’re live from Kontent Kim’s apartment!!!!!!! Do you pee in the shower? All the cool kids do. After all It’s sterile. This week we’re going to okc and first stop: WHAT A BURGER. or water burger. Kidding. We start of silly with all things **RISE UP LIGHTS!** and then we get into saying yes and socializing. How sometimes, the best things in life aren’t planned. And when you show up alone you’re forced to be yourself. Then, we talk about mental health and how talking about it to friends can be received, and perceived. Our listener question is **what makes a bad kisser?** And Jordyn has to go to the airport so we GTG but Alex, can you please do a better sign off?
TIMECODES:
00:00 - Intro
07:45 - silly fun talk
28:00- being OK being alone and putting yourself out there
42:10- the highs & lows of mental health
52:50 - the art of kissing
4/10/2023
1:00:54
62: Are You A Bad Kisser? Ft. Saying I Love You
This week we talk about HOW WE ARE! Annddd is kissing someone sober an indication of how sex sober would be? Speaking of kisses, Jordyn has a first kiss story that ended either really bad or really good. Have to listen to find out. Then, if I love you vs I love ya - is there a difference in you vs ya? Then we dive into fulfillment of 9-5 and 5-9. And how anxiety and coping affect millennials. For our listener question we talk about soft launches, close friends story and how to let the people know you’re back on the market!!!!
TIMECODES
5:00 - Are you a bad kisser?
17:45 - Saying "I Love You"
21:15 - Being Comfortable With Someone Physically vs Emotionally
31:15- Guy Talk In Front Of Girls
36:35 - Live to Work or Work to Live?
38:15- Hobbies
45:30 - Smelling good and guys wearing cologne
54:30 - Announcing you're single after a break up
