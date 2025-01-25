Lunatic Fringe #001 Welcome (back) to the class.

A weekly review of this scripted reality and all things conspiracy with mymaria777. Welcome to the class. Check back for more updates. Follow me on instagram:https://www.instagram.com/mymaria777https://www.instagram.com/lunaticfringepodcasthttps://www.instagram.com/theoracle333Follow me on twitter:https://www.x.com/mymaria777Follow me on facebook:https://www.facebook.com/mymaria7777/Subscribe please! Stay connected by signing up for my e-mail list: www.mymaria777.com ILYSFM.