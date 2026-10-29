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29 episodes
- This Season 1 finale episode is a celebration of Season 1 - the sisters review their favorite Little House memories, and talk about the upcoming holiday season - Mahjong holiday parties and snacks specifically. And in a podcast first, you get to meet each of their husbands and hear first hand their thoughts on Mahjong and the podcast. Stay tuned till the end to catch all the fun!!
Enjoy!
Little House of Mahj - Episode 27 - Honorary Sister Pamela, Tournament play update, Blanks10/22/2026 | 27 mins.VERY special episode ahead while Teresa is out visiting her new grandbaby! The sister's Mahjong teacher Pamela is the first ever honorary sister to join the Little House. They discuss a recent trial tournament Pamela put on, plus Tina recaps some of her tells she uncovered during recent games. Very helpful information for everyone!! Also, they discuss thoughts and a question regarding blanks, and you hear Pamela's favorite....and least favorite line. While Teresa is missed, we love Pamela in the Little House!
If you are in the St. Louis area and want details of Pamela's instructional offerings, contact her at mahjonggwithpam@gmail.com.
Enjoy!
Little House of Mahj - 26 - Discard Strategy, Amy's Mahj Party Planning, Fun Fact10/15/2026 | 20 mins.What do cryotherapy, Star Wars, and Bridgerton have in common? The sisters expertly weave them in to today's episode. Tina talks higher level discard strategy after an exposure. Also, the origin of the "curtsy" and fun facts are shared. And you get to hear about Amy's first Mahjong party planning.
Everyone is welcome! Enjoy.
Little House of Mahj - Episode 25- Getting competition ready- 4 games in 1 hour attempt10/08/2026 | 23 mins.In this episode, the sisters get tournament ready by attempting to play four games in an hour. Can they complete the impossible? Did they survive? Are they one step closer to playing in a tournament? Listen to find out! Spoiler alert - their first attempt did NOT go well.
Also, Tina gives update on handing out trinkets at her weekly open play, and Amy shares her favorite go to line!
This is a fun one! Enjoy!
- Today's episode is chock full of fun! Hear about Tina playing in the wild and if she was able to keep up with the pace. Sisters give a Mini Mahj Daily update, and are quizzed with a unique Joker exchange question. Also, Lisa shares her favorite go to line, and Amy stops using her markers to track her lines!!
Enjoy!
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About Little House of Mahj
Four sisters share lighthearted musings on the game of Mahjong, and life! Designed for both new and seasoned players, this podcast offers practical tips, interesting observations, and relatable stories to help you get the most out of Mahjong. Take a listen and join the community. Everyone is welcome at the Little House of Mahj!Podcast website
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