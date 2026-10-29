VERY special episode ahead while Teresa is out visiting her new grandbaby! The sister's Mahjong teacher Pamela is the first ever honorary sister to join the Little House. They discuss a recent trial tournament Pamela put on, plus Tina recaps some of her tells she uncovered during recent games. Very helpful information for everyone!! Also, they discuss thoughts and a question regarding blanks, and you hear Pamela's favorite....and least favorite line. While Teresa is missed, we love Pamela in the Little House!

If you are in the St. Louis area and want details of Pamela's instructional offerings, contact her at mahjonggwithpam@gmail.com.

Enjoy!